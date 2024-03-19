Simple Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth change could fix game’s most annoying character

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players are coming up with ways that the game’s worst NPC could be improved.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth community is desperately looking for ways to make Chadley more bearable.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has emerged as a massive success, there are still areas of the game that haven’t landed with the community.

This includes Chadley, a character returning from the last game, and who has become a source of many players’ ire.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans want Chadley to change

The discussion is happening among the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth community, where a player brought their own ideas to the table.

“A simple fix is to remove his immediate map updates and mini-cutscene about World Intel.”

Article continues after ad

What they are most annoyed with is how these conversations will stop you in your tracks before letting you continue on your way.

Much of the community is in agreement that Chadley and his intrusions are too much in the game:

Article continues after ad

“Chadley shouldn’t be updating your map at all. It’s not cool that he knows where to go for absolutely everything. I want to enjoy the game and discover things for myself.”

Another user goes so far as to call his existence a “head scratcher” and something that doesn’t need to be in the game.

“It feels weird to be babysat and monitored by this…..thing and is really distracting whether you skip his dialog or not.”

Article continues after ad

One player even goes so far as to list Chadley as a reason they are leaving the game entirely, finding there to be too many things intruding on being able to just play it.

“The animations to leave and enter the car, animations on ladders and climbing, hearing chadleys femboy for 3 minutes straight because I decided to kill a few monsters, chadleys minigame interrupting the game to let me spam triangle until I can see the skip symbol, there’s just too much wasted time.”

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may be a huge hit, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Chadley seems to be the top example of this at the moment.