Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players call out “busted” party members

Some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans have come to believe that Yuffie, Tifa, and Aerith are all incredibly OP characters, to the point of breaking the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a lot of unique characters that players can move in and out of their party to experiment with.

While fans have slowly begun to find the combinations that work best for them, there are a few characters who have begun to stand out from the rest.

These characters are Yuffie, Tifa, and Aerith, who many in the player base claim to be so overpowered, that they break the game completely.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fans believe the female characters are “broken”

The issue can be seen on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth subreddit, where one post simply claims: “Yuffie is OP.”

The poster even explains how Yuffie is so powerful of a character that they almost avoid using her to make the game more of a challenge. However, they’re not always successful.

“She is always gonna be my leader now. Does anybody else feel this way?”

Another post on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth subreddit takes it even further, claiming that in addition to Yuffie, Tifa, and Aerith are also very powerful when used in the game.

“Ok so I’m feeling like Aerith, Yuffie, and Tifa are a busted team core.”

Largely, the community is in agreement with this, though many of them don’t see it as a bad thing: “I found them all unique and fun to play, but I appreciated that the girls were so good.”

When talking about Yuffie, another user says they will only use her in combat challenges, unless “restricted by the game.”

Some fans don’t even use some of these female characters in the right way, but they’re still putting in the work for the party:

“I don’t use her right, but she’s still doing a lot of work. I just throw the shuriken and spam whatever element ninjutsu the monster is weak to and am able to stagger the monsters super easy from it. She’s not doing the most damage, but she attacks so fast it makes up for it.”

In general, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth community views the various ways that people are using these characters as a good thing:

“I feel like the fact so many of us have different suggestions on what they think the best teammate combos are, really reflects on how good a job SE did with the combat system. I’m constantly switching teams up and having a blast.”

It seems that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is continuing to sit well with fans as they continue to uncover everything it has to offer.