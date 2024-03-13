Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Fort Condor Minigame Guide

Are you enjoying Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Fort Condor minigame but want to get better at it? This classic mode offers a unique challenge within the main adventure with exciting rewards. Here’s how to beat Fort Condor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Fort Condor is a unique and engaging minigame within Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, offering players an exciting diversion from the main storyline. Located in the expansive world of Rebirth, Fort Condor presents a formidable challenge that requires careful planning and quick thinking to overcome.

From the basics of the battlefield to advanced tips, this guide will arm you with the knowledge you need to crush your opponents in the game. Think of it as your Fort Condor strategy playbook, designed to make you a minigame master.

How to beat Fort Condor Minigame in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Fort Condor Game Explained

Fort Condor is a real-time strategy minigame in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth where you defend a base against waves of Shinra troops. It’s all about deploying the right units at the right time. You’ll pick from Vanguards (melee), Ranged (shooters), and Defense (barriers), each with strengths and weaknesses.

The key resource is your ATB. This gauge fills over time, and each unit costs a certain amount to deploy. Balancing unit deployment with ATB management is crucial for success.

Winning battles earns you rewards like valuable Materia, Protorelics and rare items – a massive boost for your main adventure. The better your performance, the sweeter the loot.

Strategies to beat Fort Condor

Know Your Enemy: Take a moment to analyze the enemy's unit composition before the battle starts. This gives you vital tactical information. If they favor melee-heavy Vanguards, counter with Ranged units to damage them from afar. Or you can use lots of Rangers and ballistas if they rely on flying units.

Build a Strong Frontline: Focus your early ATB on Elite Vanguards and Elite Enforcers as they can soak up enemy damage while dishing out their own. Support them with Clerics to increase their lifespan significantly, letting these valuable troops stay in the fight longer.

Balance Offense and Defense: Clerics are crucial for healing wounded troops, while Defensive units like barricades or trebuchets protect your base from the enemy onslaught. Sprinkle these support units throughout your forces to create a well-rounded army.

Airborne Awareness: Flying enemies become a serious threat later on, capable of bypassing ground defenses. Prepare for this by investing in Rangers, whose long-range attacks can target airborne units, and defensive ballistas, which also specialize in taking them down.

Tips for Success in Fort Condor Minigame

Easy Mode Helps: Don't be afraid to lower the difficulty if needed. This fills your ATB gauge faster, giving you more flexibility to react to enemy unit deployment.

Watch the Lanes: Fort Condor has two lanes, and neglecting either one leads to disaster. Divide your forces – attack on one side, and set up defensive units on the other.

Hero Time: Heroes are most effective when they have multiple allies near them, powering up faster and granting bigger buffs. Pair heroes with units of the same type – Tifa with Vanguards, Barret with Ranged, etc. for maximum impact.

Late-Game Push: When you notice the enemy is running low on available units, it's time for the knockout punch. Spend your remaining ATB aggressively, deploying as many units as possible to overwhelm their weakened defenses and crush them.

