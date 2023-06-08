Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis trailer teases more details about Sephiroth’s backstory

Final Fantasy fans got a brief look at the mobile game Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis during the Summer Games Fest 2023 event, which will give more details surrounding Sephiroth’s origin story.

Final Fantasy fans have a lot to look forward to, with Final Fantasy 16 on the horizon and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth slated to release in early 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 fans, specifically, also have a new mobile game called Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis to look forward to, which seems like it will provide a full retelling of the events surrounding FF7.

The Summer Games Fest 2023 event offered up another extended look at Ever Crisis in action, which included new snippets of gameplay and some interesting teases surrounding Final Fantasy 7’s main villain, Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis trailer and pre-registration details

The trailer opened with Sephiroth standing in the rain surrounded by flaming monster corpses. The villain makes a cellphone call, pleading with the recipient to pick up.

The recipient is revealed to be none other than Crisis Core’s own Genesis Rhapsodos. Before anymore of the call is shown, the words “We still don’t know Sephiroth” appear on screen.

Next, fans can see snippets of gameplay which included scenes from FF7, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. We also got a glimpse of the game’s Active Time Battles, as well as the menu UI that features Daily Quests, a Battle Tower, Dungeon options and much more.

The trailer concludes with Sephiroth facing off against a hodded figure wielding an axe in the same spot he made his earlier call to Genesis.

The hooded man calls himself a “hero” before pointing his axe at Sephiroth, to which Sephiroth answers that this makes him his enemy and charges up a Fire spell in retaliation.

Alongside the ending logo, Square Enix revealed that pre-registration for Ever Crisis has started on iOS and Android devices. Final Fantasy 7 fans interested in pre-registering can do so soon using the link here. Those who pre-register for the game will be included in the closed beta starting sometime in June 2023.