Final Fantasy 16 players criticize “worthless” swords & upgrade system

Final Fantasy 16 players have expressed their displeasure at not being able to upgrade their favorite swords and criticized the lack of depth in the game’s item equipment system.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently getting a lot of plaudits. The game has been released to acclaim, and while some are disappointed it has abandoned its roots, it’s still charming many.

The title has pushed deeper into the action genre, preferring high-octane, combo-ridden combat, rather than deeper RPG systems and a more open experience. Final Fantasy 16 might be one of the best action games ever made, but it’s also betrayed some tenants fans held dear about the franchise.

However, even for those enjoying the game, it’s clear that the title’s equipment and weapon system is lacking. There are only two meaningful stats on each item, and you generally toss old equipment aside for the ones with the bigger numbers. There just isn’t any reason to keep old weapons, even if you want to.

Players want swords to feel more worthwhile

Players have pointed this out with a harsh meme on the Final Fantasy subreddit, using a Gravity Falls template to call swords ‘worthless’. A thread asking for an upgrade system to offset this has garnered over 700 likes at the time of writing.

After every major Eikon fight, the game generally rewards you with a new ‘rare’ sword. These are great-looking elemental swords based on the Eikons and are great to showcase of your achievements on your back.

The issue is that as you progress through the story, the swords quickly become out-leveled stats-wise and there’s no reason to ever keep one around as it is worse in every way.

One Redditor said: “is so frustrating to come to the base and your purple sword is already weak to a white or green sword.”

Square Enix

Another said: “Crafting system is useless in this game. Just proceed through the main story, you’ll find a better sword eventually”, while another called the system an “afterthought.”

It certainly would go a long way for players if they could keep their swords, if for no other reason than they liked the look. Perhaps Square Enix can add a Transmog system so players can choose the look of their sword, even if you change it for the stats bump. Hopefully, the team behind the game can find one way to expand this system over time.