FFXIV update 6.25 patch notes: Manderville weapons, Omicron tribal quests, & more

The 6.18 patch will update various features as well as just data center travel.

Final Fantasy XIV 6.25 patch is now live and adds some new Omicron tribal quests as well as various bug fixes and balancing.

The Final Fantasy XIV Online 6.25 patch is quite a basic update, it mostly fixes some bugs and balances out gameplay changes that were added in the last major update for Buried Memory. It also adds Manderville weapons to the game as well as some more Omicron tribal quests.

But mostly, the FFXIV 6.25 update brings a range of changes that are mostly designed to make life easier. Below, we’ll cover them all in the 6.25 patch notes.

Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.25

Patch 6.25 brings lots of bug fixes and refinements to the game, including the introduction of Manderville weapons, Omicron tribal quests, as well as the all-new variant, and criterion dungeons.

There are new quests but no major content changes as there were when Buried Memory went live.

Full 6.25 patch notes

Here are the full FFXIV update 6.25 patch notes, courtesy of the Loadstone:

2.X: These additions and adjustments only require the purchase of FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn and FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward. 4.X: These additions and adjustments require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood. 5.X: These additions and adjustments require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers. 6.X: These additions and adjustments require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker. 2.X, 4.X, 5.X, 6.X: These additions and adjustments contain elements that may require the purchase and registration of the expansion packs noted above.

Playable content

6.X – NEW SIDE STORY QUESTS HAVE BEEN ADDED:

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures Lunar Conspiracy

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Radz-at-Han (X:11.8 Y:11.2) Nashu MhakaraccaP layers must first complete the quest “A Soulful Reunion.”

The Imperfect Gentleman

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “Lunar Conspiracy.”

Manderville Weapons Make it a Manderville

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “The Imperfect Gentleman.”

Unknown quest

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “Make It a Manderville.”

Variant Dungeons

A Key to the Past

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Old Sharlayan (X:12.0 Y:13.3) Shallow Moor Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker,” and have also spoken with the NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3).

Unknown quest

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “A Key to the Past,” and have also met certain requirements within the Sil’dihn Subterrane.

6.X – OMICRON TRIBAL QUESTS HAVE BEEN ADDED

QUEST SYNC

The Omicron tribal main quests and daily quests will employ an automatic level adjustment system known as quest sync, which will match the difficulty to the player’s current class level. Any experience received upon the completion of these quests will be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, certain quests will not allow players to proceed with a class that is different than when they accepted them.

Tribal Main Quests

The Cafe at the end of the Universe

Disciple of the Land level 80

Ultima Thule (X:25.4 Y:26.3)

Jammingway

Players must first complete the quest “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before.”

Unknown quest

Disciple of the Land level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the tribal quest “The Café at the End of the Universe.”

Unknown quest

Disciple of the Land level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

Unknown quest

Disciple of the Land level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

Unknown quest

Disciple of the Land level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

Unknown quest

Disciple of the Land level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

Tribal daily quests

To unlock Omicron daily quests, players must first complete the tribal quest “The Café at the End of the Universe.”

Requested materials can only be collected while undertaking each quest. Furthermore, these materials will not be listed in the Gathering or Fishing Log, but will appear in the Duty List.

Tribal Currency

Players can earn Omicron Omnitokens by completing Omicron daily quests. The number of Omicron Omnitokens currently held is displayed in the Currency window.

Tribal vendors

The vendor for the Omicrons will be unlocked upon completing the tribal quest “The Café at the End of the Universe.”

Ultima Thule (X:27.7 Y:24.7) 6.X – NEW CHAPTERS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO NEW GAME+.

Square Enix FFXIV’s story has evolved since Endwalker.

Side story quests

The Sil’dihn Subterrane

HOUSING – FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE UPDATE 6.25 PATCH NOTES

2.X/6.X – FURNISHINGS FROM THE FFXIV FURNISHING DESIGN CONTEST HAVE BEEN ADDED.

Learn more about the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019.

2.X/6.X – NEW FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN ADDED. 2.X/6.X – NEW ORCHESTRION ROLLS HAVE BEEN ADDED. THE MANDERVILLE GOLD SAUCER 6.X – NEW TRIPLE TRIAD CARDS HAVE BEEN ADDED.

New cards have been added.New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

MISCELLANEOUS

2.X/6.X – A LOG MESSAGE WILL NOW BE DISPLAYED WHEN TRYING TO LEAVE THE ISLAND SANCTUARY WHILE USING THE DUTY FINDER. 2.X/6.X – NEW EMOTES HAVE BEEN ADDED.

BATTLE SYSTEM

6.X – THE STRENGTH OF THE ECHO GRANTED IN PANDÆMONIUM: ASPHODELOS (SAVAGE) HAS BEEN INCREASED.

The Echo will take effect upon entering Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing magic potency by 15%.

Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.

AFTER COMPLETING ABYSSOS: THE SEVENTH CIRCLE AND ABYSSOS: THE SEVENTH CIRCLE (SAVAGE), THE APPEARANCE OF THE AREA WILL BE CHANGED.

6.X – THE VARIANT DUNGEON, THE SIL’DIHN SUBTERRANE, HAS BEEN ADDED.

In this first variant dungeon, players will follow several story threads as they explore various routes in the underground waterways of Sil’dih with a certain someone.

Players may enter alone, or in a party of up to four, with difficulty scaling according to party size.

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement: Average item level 575 or above Item Level Sync: 635 Party Size: Four players Time Limit: 90 Minutes

REQUIREMENTS

A KEY TO THE PAST

Disciple of War or Magic level 90Old Sharlayan (X:12.0 Y:13.3)Shallow MoorPlayers must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker,” and have also spoken with the NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3).

ENTERING VARIANT DUNGEONS

Players can register to enter variant dungeons via the V&C Dungeon Finder, found under Duty in the main menu.

ENTERING SOLO OR IN A PRE-MADE PARTY (UP TO FOUR PLAYERS)

Make certain the box “Enable party matching.” is unchecked, then select “Register for Duty” to enter.

Party matching is disabled by default.

ENTERING VIA MATCHMAKING

Make certain the box “Enable party matching.” is checked, then select “Register for Duty” to be matched with a party.

ROLE REQUIREMENTS

When matching with a party, there are no role requirements or restrictions for parties. Moreover, players can freely change to any job or class that has reached level 90.

Players can only change their class or job outside of combat.

VARIANT ACTIONS AND ATTRIBUTE ADJUSTMENTS

To allow for greater freedom of role choices, variant dungeons grant players the use of special variant actions. These actions mimic existing abilities such as Cure or Rampart. Moreover, certain attributes will also be adjusted to compensate for the disparity of strength between certain roles, alleviating the need for dedicated tanks, DPS, or healers.

SETTING VARIANT ACTIONS

Variant actions can be selected from the V&C Dungeon Finder window. Players may have up to two variant actions at any given time, and are free to change them at any time, even after entering the dungeon.

Available variant actions will differ according to your role.

ITEM EXCHANGE

By speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing criterion dungeons for various goods.

6.X – THE CRITERION DUNGEON, ANOTHER SIL’DIHN SUBTERRANE, HAS BEEN ADDED.

Whereas variant dungeons are more casual, story-based experiences, criterion dungeons are more challenging duties that require a party comprised of 1 tank, 1 healer, and 2 DPS.

Level Requirement: One or more jobs at level 90 or above Item Level Requirement: Average item level 610 or above Item Level Sync: 635 Party Size: Four players Time Limit: 90 Minutes

REQUIREMENTS

After completing the quest “A Key to the Past,” speak with Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3) as a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic.

ENTERING CRITERION DUNGEONS

Players can register to enter criterion dungeons via the V&C Dungeon Finder, found under Duty in the main menu. Players will be matched into parties comprised of the following roles:

1 Tank 1 Healer 1 Melee DPS 1 Physical Ranged or Magical Ranged DPS

Item level restrictions and role requirements do not apply when registering with four players.

PARTY COMPOSITION BONUS

Upon entering Another Sil’dihn Subterrane, party members will gain a bonus to damage dealt according to the composition of their party. The bonus increases with the number of jobs in your party that rely on actions that affect the entire party.

This bonus system is intended to compensate for the proportional decrease in utility of such actions as party size decreases.

The effectiveness of the damage bonus will differ between roles.

This bonus will only be applied to jobs and has no effect on classes.

VARIANT ACTIONS

When undertaking Another Sil’dihn Subterrane, all party members will be equipped with the action Variant Raise II. No other variant actions can be set.

Variant Raise II may only be used once per party member. However, there will be opportunities to replenish charges of this action.

Square-Enix Some of FFXIV’s recent bosses are contacted to FFIV.

ADDITIONAL RULES

The following additional rule will be applied to Another Sil’dihn Subterrane:

RESURRECTION RESTRICTIONS

While undertaking this duty, players will be subjected to a status effect that prevents resurrection by certain means. Raise effects granted via Variant Raise II are exempt from this restriction.

ITEM EXCHANGE

By speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing criterion dungeons for various goods.

6.X – THE CRITERION DUNGEON, ANOTHER SIL’DIHN SUBTERRANE (SAVAGE), HAS BEEN ADDED. Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) is a high-difficulty version of the previously introduced criterion dungeon.

Level Requirement: One or more jobs at level 90 or above Item Level Requirement: – Item Level Sync: 635 Party Size: Four players Time Limit: 120 MinutesREQUIREMENTSAfter completing Another Sil’dihn Subterrane, speak with Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3) as a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic.

ENTERING CRITERION (SAVAGE) DUNGEONSPlayers can register to enter criterion (savage) dungeons via the V&C Dungeon Finder, found under Duty in the main menu. Please note that a party of four players is required to register.

PARTY COMPOSITION BONUSUpon entering Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage), party members will gain a bonus to damage dealt according to the composition of their party. The bonus increases with the number of jobs in your party that rely on actions that affect the entire party.

This bonus system is intended to compensate for the proportional decrease in utility of such actions as party size decreases.

The effectiveness of the damage bonus will differ between roles.

This bonus will only be applied to jobs and has no effect on classes.

The bonus applied in Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) is the same as that in Another Sil’dihn Subterrane.

VARIANT ACTIONSVariant actions cannot be used while undertaking Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage).

ADDITIONAL RULESThe following additional rules will be applied to Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage):

RESURRECTION RESTRICTIONSWhile undertaking this duty, players will be subjected to a status effect that prevents resurrection.

RESPAWN POINT RESTRICTIONSUnlike normal dungeons, players will be unable to return to the criterion dungeon’s starting point once incapacitated.

RESET AFTER PARTY KOIn the event all party members are incapacitated, all progress will be reset and the party must begin from the start of the instance.

SEWER-DWELLERAfter a certain amount of time has passed since first engaging enemies in the criterion dungeon, all enemies will be granted the Sewer-dweller effect, greatly increasing their damage dealt while also reducing their damage taken.

The time until Sewer-dweller is applied to enemies will be reset should all party members be incapacitated.

INCAPACITATION AFTER LOGOUTParty members who log out of the game while in combat will be returned in an incapacitated state.

ITEM EXCHANGEBy speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing criterion dungeons for various goods.

PVP2.X – In certain PvP duties, it was possible for players to interact with and take control of certain devices with little risk via the effect of Guardian used by a paladin. As this was an unintended use of the action, Guardian will no longer have an effect on targets interacting with an object.

2.X – A log message will now be displayed when registration for Crystalline Conflict is canceled due to arena changes.

ITEMS

2.X/6.X – NEW ITEMS HAVE BEEN ADDED.

Items added in Patch 6.25 will be listed at a later date.

6.X – NEW RECIPES HAVE BEEN ADDED.

Recipes added in Patch 6.25 will be listed at a later date.

6.X – NEW MINER AND BOTANIST GATHERING POINTS HAVE BEEN ADDED. 6.X – NEW ITEMS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO GATHERING POINTS. 6.X – NEW FISHING HOLES HAVE BEEN ADDED. 6.X – NEW FISH HAVE BEEN ADDED. 6.X – THE NAME OF THE FOLLOWING FISHING HOLE HAS BEEN CHANGED: ULTIMA THULE Before: Elegeia – After: Abode of the Ea

THE FOLLOWING ADJUSTMENTS HAVE BEEN MADE TO THE WELLSPRING OF REGRET AND ABODE OF THE EA FISHING HOLES IN ULTIMA THULE: The level of these fishing holes has been reduced from 90 to 84. Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps can no longer be obtained from these fishing holes. 2.X/6.X – NEW MOUNTS HAVE BEEN ADDED. 2.X/6.X – NEW MINIONS HAVE BEEN ADDED. 2.X/6.X – NEW FASHION ACCESSORIES HAVE BEEN ADDED. SYSTEM

2.X/6.X – NEW ACHIEVEMENTS AND TITLES HAVE BEEN ADDED. 2.X – NEW ADVENTURER PLATE AND PORTRAIT ELEMENTS HAVE BEEN ADDED. 2.X – THE V&C DUNGEON FINDER CATEGORY HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE PARTY FINDER WINDOW. 2.X – V&C DUNGEON FINDER HAS BEEN ADDED UNDER DUTY IN THE MAIN MENU. 2.X – THE FOLLOWING OPTION HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE KEYBIND MENU: SHORTCUTS V&C Dungeon Finder

2.X – THE FOLLOWING TEXT COMMAND HAS BEEN ADDED: /wow USAGE: /wow [subcommand] →Sparkle with amazement.

Subcommands: motion Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified. 2.X – A log message will now be displayed if you have used the World Visit or Data Center Travel systems, and do not log into your Home World for a prolonged period of time.

This message was added to serve as a reminder for free company masters to periodically log in on their Home Worlds, as free company ownership will be automatically transferred to another free company member in the event the owner does not log in on their Home World for 35 days.

Players who have yet to log in on their Home World since the release of Patch 6.25 will also receive this message. As such, players are encouraged to visit their Home Worlds.

6.X – NEW TROPHIES HAVE BEEN ADDED. (PLAYSTATION®5) 2.X/6.X – NEW MUSIC AND SOUND EFFECTS HAVE BEEN ADDED.

Square-Enix FFXIV Pandaemonium Abyssos raid is still active in update 6.25.

RESOLVED ISSUES

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue when undertaking the quest “Seeking Sanctuary” wherein the Recommendations window only displays the quest icon under certain conditions.

An issue in the duty Alexander – The Heart of the Creator wherein the damage of certain attacks was not downscaled.

An issue when using the dark knight PvP action Eventide wherein the Undead Redemption status effect granted by this action prohibited movement under certain conditions.

An issue when using the white mage PvE action Liturgy of the Bell wherein the effect duration listed in the help text after placing a healing blossom at a designated location was incorrect. This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue during Crystalline Conflict ranked matches wherein players received streak bonuses even without meeting their requirements.

An issue wherein players did not accumulate rested bonus when logging out on the island sanctuary.

An issue when on the island sanctuary wherein players could not dismount from their mounts under certain conditions.

An issue when releasing minions on the island sanctuary wherein the positioning of minion effects and dialogue bubbles was incorrect.

An issue when attempting to visit other island sanctuaries wherein certain islands did not appear in the list of available locations even when meeting requirements to visit them.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Roegadyn or female Au Ra under certain conditions.

An issue when using the glamour dresser wherein the icon for gear placed in the dresser did not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of Fat Cat Loungewear did not display correctly when equipped under certain conditions.

An issue wherein jobs other than paladin could select Need when lotting on certain coffer manifests containing sets of gladiator’s arms and shields.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

KNOWN ISSUES

An issue wherein the sound effects played when entering or leaving the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane are incorrect.

An issue wherein players are able to enter the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane without meeting the item level requirements under certain conditions.

An issue wherein certain graphics do not display correctly in the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane, the criterion dungeon Another Sil’dihn Subterrane, and the criterion dungeon Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage).

An issue when selecting Another Sil’dihn Subterrane or Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) in the V&C Dungeon Finder wherein the requirements for Duty Complete under Matching Requirements do not display.

The Duty Complete option can only be selected if players have previously completed the duty.

An issue when viewing the V&C Dungeon Finder Help window wherein there is no text indicating that variant actions cannot be set during combat or while variant actions are on cooldown. An issue when viewing the V&C Dungeon Finder wherein the tooltip for rewards continues to display erroneously under certain conditions.

An issue related to Omicron tribal quests wherein the map opened via coordinates sent from other players does not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue related to Omicron tribal quests wherein entering Elysion from another area causes the map to display incorrectly under certain conditions.

The map displays correctly when opened via the duty list or journal. An issue in the quest “The Imperfect Gentleman” wherein certain text is incorrect.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.25.

