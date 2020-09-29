FIFA 21 Season 1 Storyline cards revealed

The first batch of Storyline Cards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have been revealed just days before the game goes into its EA Play Early Access period.

As anyone who has played FIFA Ultimate Team knows, there are plenty of different variations of cards to get your hands on. When the game first kicks off each year, the most lucrative of these are typically the Team of the Week or Ones to Watch cards.

Advertisement

Starting in FIFA 2o, though, EA SPORTS introduced a battle pass-like system where players could earn XP through playing games, completing challenges, and other avenues.

This system, which offers plenty of rewards including stadium cosmetics, coin boosts, and exclusive cards, is returning in FIFA 21 – and EA are kicking things off with a bang when it comes to the new Storyline cards.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Storyline players

On September 29, just days before the EA Play Early Access period gets underway, a number of EA Gamechangers – see, popular content creators – were allowed to start streaming the game.

As a result, they were able to explore plenty of the new features and give viewers a heads up on what they'll be able to do when they join the FIFA 21 party – and that includes showing off the new Storyline cards.

The first of these new cards are 85-overall versions of Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette, RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer, and Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat. These cards are unlockable once you hit level 30 on the Season 1 rewards for FIFA 21.

Advertisement

Season 1, Level 30 rewards for #FIFA21



Thoughts? Looks like Gamechangers are playing the game right now...

📸@DjMaRiiO pic.twitter.com/5StRzRMO54 — FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) September 29, 2020

For anyone asking where the Level 15 cards are, well, they aren't in the game just yet and it's likely that the Level 15 reward is some sort of pack rather than a player.

In FIFA 20, the Level 15 cards were added in the later seasons, so that could very well be the same story here. We'll just have to wait and see what EA decides to do throughout the course of the FIFA 21 year.