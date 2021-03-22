How to complete Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released another trio of ICON SBCs, and in this guide, we’ll be taking a look at the requirements, cost, and solutions needed to unlock Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s Prime Moments card.

FIFA Ultimate Team’s ICON cards are all special in their own way. However, Prime Moments ICON cards are the best of the bunch. They all have absurd stats and sell for crazy amounts of FUT Coins.

Ian Wright’s Prime Moments ICON card is no exception. The good news, though, is that you can now unlock it by completing the Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC, which is surprisingly affordable.

It’s the highest-rated version of him available in the game with an incredible 90 OVR rating. However, the individual stats are impressive too, and there’s a lot to like – especially the pace, shooting, and dribbling.

Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC requirements

If you want to complete the Ian Wright ICON SBC, you’ll need to build five different squads. It’s more demanding compared to other challenges, but it’s a small price to pay if you want the amazing card.

The full list of requirements and rewards packs that come with each squad can be found right here:

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Wrighty on Highbury

Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC price

FIFA 21’s ICON SBCs are typically expensive, but this one is an exception. It will set you back somewhere between 498,000 and 607,300 FUT Coins, which is amazing value.

It’d be a stretch to call it cheap. However, it’s much cheaper than ICON cards with similar stats, which often cost a lot more.

Xbox: 498,000

PS4: 512,000

Origin: 607,300

Ian Wright Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions

Born Legend

Rising Star

Wrighty on Highbury

The Three Lions

League Legend

It might take you some time to finish all the requirements of the Ian Wright ICON SBC.

However, the good news is that it’s available until May 23, which means there’s plenty of time to get it done.

If you end up adding the pacey striker to your squad, let us know how good he is on @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.