Quincy Promes' FIFA 20 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed

It’s a well-known fact that a lot of professional footballers like to play FIFA from time to time, and after coming up against Ajax forward Quincy Promes online, a player has revealed his Ultimate Team lineup.

Promes is looking much more comfortable back home in the Netherlands than he ever did at the likes of Sevilla FC and Spartak Moscow, steadily becoming a player Ajax can rely on. However, the end of the season appears to have ended disappointingly, with the Eredivisie wiping the 19/20 season from the books entirely.

We first brought you Quincy Promes' FIFA 20 Ultimate Team back in January, but it has emerged improved as the Dutch star spends some time in lockdown playing EA's football simulation title.

A FIFA fan by the name 'swagmasterino36' shared Promes' FIFA Ultimate Team, and it's significantly different to the one we showed you in January. The 4-3-3 formation has been done away with, replaced with a 4-5-1 with two CAMs.

Promes himself still slots in on the left hand side, playing as a LM as opposed to LW. R9 has been pushed forward from CM to CAM, joined by FUT Champions Fernandinho. Ruud Gullit still plays as a holding midfielder. Similarly, Messi has been pushed back to RM, while Frenkie De Jong at ST has been done away with for IF Neymar.

Quincy Promes' Ultimate Team - May 3, 2020

Promes' new Ultimate Team. Promes' new Ultimate Team.

The biggest upgrades come in Promes' back five. Telles has been done away with, replaced by 94 OVR Andy Robertson. He is paired with an upgraded Virgil Van Dijk, while Barcelona's Nelson Semedo comes in at RB. ICON Edwin van der Sar is also done away with, replaced by 93 OVR Peter Schmeichel.

Quincy Promes' Ultimate Team - Jan 31, 2020

We've put both teams into the table below, so you can compare how they match up.

Quincy Promes' new FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: How it used to look: GK: Peter Schmeichel - 93 GK: Edwin van der Sar - 89 RB: Nelson Semedo - 87 RB: Kenny Lala - 88 CB: Matthijs De Ligt - 96 CB: Matthijs De Ligt - 96 CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 93 CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 90 LB: Andy Robertson - 94 LB: Alex Telles - 87 CM: Ruud Gullit - 90 CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90 CAM: Ronaldo - 94 CM: Ronaldo - 94 CAM: Fernandinho - 91 CM: Zinedine Zidane - 94 RM: Lionel Messi - 94 RW: Lionel Messi - 94 LM: Quincy Promes - 99 LW: Quincy Promes - 99 ST: Neymar - 93 ST: Frenkie De Jong - 94

One of the more baffling changes appear to be the removal of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, replaced by a bronze, Dutch manager. It was perhaps for chemistry reasons, but Promes' Ultimate Team is pretty flawless when it comes to linking players together.

We're also not sure what the motive for swapping Zidane for Fernandinho was. Not only is Zidane higher overall, but he's far more suited to the attacking role of a CAM, while Man City's Brazilian midfielder is typically seen in a more defensive, anchoring role.