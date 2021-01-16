Roberto Carlos ICON FIFA 21 SBC: how to complete - Dexerto

Roberto Carlos is one of the most desirable but expensive ICONs in FIFA 21, and EA SPORTS has given players a chance to unlock him by completing a series of SBCs.

The man, the myth, the legend. Roberto Carlos is one of the greatest football icons of all time. The Brazilian full-back has won multiple domestic, international, and European titles. He’s also scored some of the best free-kicks the world has ever seen.

Now, his quality lives on in FIFA 21, and he can be a handy addition to your team. He’s pretty expensive, but the latest series of SBCs make him more accessible than ever before. Let’s take a look at his stats and everything you need to unlock him.

Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in-game stats

Roberto Carlos is a well-rounded Full-Back. First and foremost, he has 86 defending and 86 physicality, which is solid. However, he also has a whopping 92 pace, which is often what FIFA 21 players care about the most.

Read more: How to complete Cannavaro ICON SBC in FIFA 21

What makes him special, though, is that he’s also valuable when attacking. Roberto Carlos has 83 shooting, 84 passing, and 81 dribbling. Let’s not forget about his insane free-kick accuracy, either.

Roberto Carlos ICON SBC price & requirements

Roberto Carlos normally sells for 1.3 to 1.4 million coins, which is a lot. However, it costs around 1.1 to 1.2 million to finish all the SBC requirements below, which is a little cheaper.

Read more: How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

Plus, if you’ve got plenty of spare cards lying around, or you’re up for a challenge, there’s no reason to not give the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC a crack. Here is a list of all the details.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Nerazzurri

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

El Hombre Bala

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Selecao

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Roberto Carlos SBC solutions

Knowing the requirements is the first step. However, it’s much harder to actually do them, and players often throw away precious coins in the process. Fortunately, we’ve found a cheap solution for each squad down below, courtesy of FUTBIN.

Born Legend Solution

Rising Star solution

Top-notch solution

Nerazzurri solution

El Hombre Bala solution

Selecao solution

League Legend solution

League Finesse solution

88-Rated Squad solution

So, there you have it, folks! That’s everything you need to know to complete the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in FIFA 21 for the least amount of coins. It’s expensive, but if you’ve got some spare cards lying around, it shouldn’t be too bad.