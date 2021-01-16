Roberto Carlos ICON FIFA 21 SBC: how to complete - Dexerto

Roberto Carlos is one of the most desirable but expensive ICONs in FIFA 21, and EA SPORTS has given players a chance to unlock him by completing a series of SBCs.
The man, the myth, the legend. Roberto Carlos is one of the greatest football icons of all time. The Brazilian full-back has won multiple domestic, international, and European titles. He’s also scored some of the best free-kicks the world has ever seen.
Now, his quality lives on in FIFA 21, and he can be a handy addition to your team. He’s pretty expensive, but the latest series of SBCs make him more accessible than ever before. Let’s take a look at his stats and everything you need to unlock him.
Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in-game stats
Roberto Carlos is a well-rounded Full-Back. First and foremost, he has 86 defending and 86 physicality, which is solid. However, he also has a whopping 92 pace, which is often what FIFA 21 players care about the most.
What makes him special, though, is that he’s also valuable when attacking. Roberto Carlos has 83 shooting, 84 passing, and 81 dribbling. Let’s not forget about his insane free-kick accuracy, either.
Roberto Carlos ICON SBC price & requirements
Roberto Carlos normally sells for 1.3 to 1.4 million coins, which is a lot. However, it costs around 1.1 to 1.2 million to finish all the SBC requirements below, which is a little cheaper.
Plus, if you’ve got plenty of spare cards lying around, or you’re up for a challenge, there’s no reason to not give the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC a crack. Here is a list of all the details.
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Nerazzurri
- Number of players from Inter: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
El Hombre Bala
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Selecao
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Roberto Carlos SBC solutions
Knowing the requirements is the first step. However, it’s much harder to actually do them, and players often throw away precious coins in the process. Fortunately, we’ve found a cheap solution for each squad down below, courtesy of FUTBIN.
Born Legend Solution
Rising Star solution
Top-notch solution
Nerazzurri solution
El Hombre Bala solution
Selecao solution
League Legend solution
League Finesse solution
88-Rated Squad solution
So, there you have it, folks! That’s everything you need to know to complete the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in FIFA 21 for the least amount of coins. It’s expensive, but if you’ve got some spare cards lying around, it shouldn’t be too bad.