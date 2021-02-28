How to complete Thomas Muller FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released the latest FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC, and it’s all about Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge and get your hands on his new and improved FIFA Ultimate Team card.

Bayern Munich has seen many legends come and go throughout its long and decorated history. However, Thomas Muller is still kicking on after almost 400 appearances in 13 years with the club.

He may be past his prime, but he’s still influential on the pitch at 31. EA SPORTS decided to reflect on his best moments, like when he scored a goal in the 123rd minute of the 13/14 DFB Cup Final against Borussia Dortmund, in the form of a Player Moments card.

Here’s a list of all the requirements, as well as the overall price and best solutions.

Thomas Muller FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC requirements

There are only two objectives to complete if you want to unlock Thomas Muller’s Player Moments card. They’re quite easy to do – especially if you already have lots of players at your disposal.

Bayern Munchen

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Thomas Muller FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC price and solutions

In the past, FIFA 21’s Player Moments SBCs have been a little expensive. However, Thomas Muller’s isn’t that bad, coming in at 280,000 to 330,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Still, to make things even easier for you, we’ve gathered the cheapest solutions for each requirement we could find, and the best part is, they don’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Bayern Munchen

Bundesliga

Thomas Muller’s FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC will be around until March 25, which means players have plenty of time to add him to their FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

If you manage to grab him, feel free to let us know how he performs in a match on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.