How to complete Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Steven Gerrard. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Steven Gerrard is a man who needs no introduction. The Liverpool legend has led his side to many triumphs, including two FA Cup wins, three Football League Cup wins, the FA Community Shield, and a UEFA Champions League trophy, to name a few.
EA SPORTS decided to release a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team to celebrate his decorated career. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.
Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Anfield Engine
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
The Three Lions
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBC cards tend to be on the expensive side, but Steven Gerrard’s is surprisingly affordable. It will set you back between 365,000 and 435,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 370,000
- PlayStation: 365,000
- PC: 435,000
Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC solutions
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-notch
Anfield Engine
The Three Lions
Steven Gerrard’s Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA players who need a formidable midfielder in their ranks.
It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.
For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.
