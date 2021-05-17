 How to complete Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 17/May/2021 4:38 Updated: 17/May/2021 3:51

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Steven Gerrard. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Steven Gerrard is a man who needs no introduction. The Liverpool legend has led his side to many triumphs, including two FA Cup wins, three Football League Cup wins, the FA Community Shield, and a UEFA Champions League trophy, to name a few.

EA SPORTS decided to release a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team to celebrate his decorated career. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Steven Gerrard’s Prime ICON SBC card.

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Anfield Engine

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Three Lions

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBC cards tend to be on the expensive side, but Steven Gerrard’s is surprisingly affordable. It will set you back between 365,000 and 435,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

  • Xbox: 370,000
  • PlayStation: 365,000
  • PC: 435,000

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC solutions

Born Legend

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Rising Star

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Top-notch

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Anfield Engine

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

The Three Lions

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Steven Gerrard’s Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA players who need a formidable midfielder in their ranks.

It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.

