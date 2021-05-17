How to complete Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Steven Gerrard. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Steven Gerrard is a man who needs no introduction. The Liverpool legend has led his side to many triumphs, including two FA Cup wins, three Football League Cup wins, the FA Community Shield, and a UEFA Champions League trophy, to name a few.

EA SPORTS decided to release a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team to celebrate his decorated career. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Anfield Engine

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min 1

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBC cards tend to be on the expensive side, but Steven Gerrard’s is surprisingly affordable. It will set you back between 365,000 and 435,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 370,000

370,000 PlayStation: 365,000

365,000 PC: 435,000

Steven Gerrard Prime ICON SBC solutions

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

Anfield Engine

The Three Lions

Steven Gerrard’s Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA players who need a formidable midfielder in their ranks.

It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.

