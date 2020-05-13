How to complete Militao Flashback SBC in FIFA 20: premium vs normal

Two new Flashback SBCs have been released for Real Madrid/Brazil defender Éder Militão in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT), and we've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock them.

Flashback SBCs have been a staple of FUT for a few years now, but EA SPORTS have mixed it up recently by giving players two versions of a card to choose from.

The one released for Eder Militao on May 12 is the latest example of this twist; users can go for the cheaper 87-rated version or spend more and get the 90-rated premium edition, which features greatly-boosted stats.

Militao Flashback SBC Premium & normal in-game stats

Needless to say, the premium card is a lot more attractive, featuring eye-popping stats that include 90+ for pace, dribbling, and physicality.

Militao didn't get a Team of the Season So Far this year, but if he had done well enough with Real Madrid to get one, his TOTSSF would certainly look like this.

While not nearly as great as the Premium version, this regular Flashback card still boasts great pace, dribbling, and physicality, more than good enough to hold their own in FUT.

Requirements, solutions, cost

Your decision as to which version to go for will probably depend on the difference in cost. FIFA database FUTBIN projects the Premium SBC will set you back a whopping 533,000 coins on PS4, 495,000 on Xbox One, and 564,000 on Origin PC.

90-rated Premium

Seleção:

Players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Los Blancos:

Players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

88-rated Squad:

Squad rating: Min 88

Team chemistry: Min 55

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Mega Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for all three squad-building components, without requiring loyalty or the use of position-change cards.

Seleção

If getting that TOTS Ajayi becomes too difficult, for example of the card goes extinct, here's another cheap option for this solution.

Los Blancos

88-rated Squad

87-rated version

According to FUTBIN, the cost of doing the SBC for the 87-rated version of Flashback Militao is currently around 238,000 coins on PS4, 230,000 on Xbox One, and 248,000 on Origin PC, so about half of the Premium card.

La Liga:

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-rated Squad:

Squad rating: Min 87

Team chemistry: Min 65

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both three squad-building components, again without requiring loyalty or the use of position-change cards.

La Liga

87-rated Squad

Of course, it's always worth mentioning that the FUT Market's volatility means player prices are constantly fluctuating, which means that the cost of doing either of these SBCs can go up or down depending on when you try them.

As for how long you have to do them, EA have made the 87-rated one available for a week, which means it will be expiring on Tuesday, May 19. The Premium SBC, however, has no expiry date, so you have as much time as you need to save up for it.