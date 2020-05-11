FIFA 20 Süper Lig TOTSSF revealed | Team of the Season So Far

The latest Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) has been revealed in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and Turkish fans will be delighted to know it's finally time for the Süper Lig.

The top flight of Turkish football has been included in these Team of the Season celebrations for some time and this year won't be any different. On May 11, EA SPORTS revealed the next full set and there are some amazing players on offer.

Football fans not based in Turkey might have been hoping for some familiar faces from yesteryear to appear with greatly upgraded cards for TOTSSF, with the likes of Ricardo Quaresma, Papiss Cissé, and Gaël Clichy plying their trade in the division.

Whether or not they will feature was previously a question that never had any answers, but finally, we have a full team to look at – and boy are there some beauties included.

There's a decent spread of players included, too, with some representing the top teams like Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Besiktas, and beyond. The full list of all 20 Ultimate Team cards can be seen below.

FIFA 20 Süper Lig TOTS So Far revealed (Team of the Season So Far)

As is usually the case, this set of Team of the Season So Far players will be included in Ultimate Team packs soon after their release at 6 pm BST (1 pm EST, 10 am PT, and 3 am AEST).

Once that's up and running in-game, stick with @UltimateTeamUK for all of the resulting Squad Building Challenges that will no doubt come from it. Who knows, maybe you'll be adding one of these Turkish Süper Lig stars to your club sometime soon. Be sure to tweet us if you get some impressive pack pulls!