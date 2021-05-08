 How to complete Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 8/May/2021 7:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and this one is all about Real Madrid’s iconic left-back, Marcelo. Here’s everything you need to know about the new card and how to complete the SBC.

Marcelo might be past his prime and getting less game-time compared to previous seasons, which has seen him fall short from a Team of the Season nomination. However, he’s been involved in many of them before and has cemented his place as one of Real Madrid’s best defenders of all time.

To celebrate his peak form back when he made the TOTS in FIFA 17, EA SPORTS has given him a new Flashback TOTS SBC card with phenomenal stats. Let’s take a look at what they are, what you need to do to unlock it, and how much it costs.

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC
Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC
In-game stats for Marcelo’s FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC card.

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS requirements

Selecao

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Performance

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS cost

Marcelo’s Flashback TOTS SBC will set you back somewhere between 650,000 and 830,000 FUT Coins, which is quite steep. However, considering he’s a 92-rated LB with incredible pace, dribbling, passing, and physicality, he’s worth the price.

  • Xbox: 650,000
  • Playstation: 680,000
  • PC: 830,000

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS solutions

Selecao

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC

Los Blancos

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC

La Liga

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC

Top Performance

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC

88-Rated Squad

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC

That’s about everything you need to know if you want to add Real Madrid’s veteran LB to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

It’s one of the more expensive SBCs in recent times, but if you have the time, patience, and FUT Coins to complete it, it’s a no-brainer.

It’s only available until May 13, and there are lots of requirements to complete. So, you better get cracking if you want to get it done in time.

