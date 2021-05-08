How to complete Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and this one is all about Real Madrid’s iconic left-back, Marcelo. Here’s everything you need to know about the new card and how to complete the SBC.

Marcelo might be past his prime and getting less game-time compared to previous seasons, which has seen him fall short from a Team of the Season nomination. However, he’s been involved in many of them before and has cemented his place as one of Real Madrid’s best defenders of all time.

To celebrate his peak form back when he made the TOTS in FIFA 17, EA SPORTS has given him a new Flashback TOTS SBC card with phenomenal stats. Let’s take a look at what they are, what you need to do to unlock it, and how much it costs.

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS requirements

Selecao

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Performance

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS cost

Marcelo’s Flashback TOTS SBC will set you back somewhere between 650,000 and 830,000 FUT Coins, which is quite steep. However, considering he’s a 92-rated LB with incredible pace, dribbling, passing, and physicality, he’s worth the price.

Xbox: 650,000

650,000 Playstation: 680,000

680,000 PC: 830,000

Marcelo FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS solutions

Selecao

Los Blancos

La Liga

Top Performance

88-Rated Squad

That’s about everything you need to know if you want to add Real Madrid’s veteran LB to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

It’s one of the more expensive SBCs in recent times, but if you have the time, patience, and FUT Coins to complete it, it’s a no-brainer.

It’s only available until May 13, and there are lots of requirements to complete. So, you better get cracking if you want to get it done in time.