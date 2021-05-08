 How to complete De Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto
How to complete De Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC: solution & cost

Published: 8/May/2021 3:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis



FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS is getting ready for the La Liga showdown between Real Madrid and Sevilla on May 9 with a FIFA 21 Showdown SBC featuring Luuk de Jong and Rodrygo. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Sevilla FC and Real Madrid will soon be battling to help secure a top-four finish in La Liga. The last time they met, Los Blancos claimed a 1-0 victory away from home.

However, Sevilla FC has improved a lot since then, and they’re in red-hot form.

EA SPORTS released another incredible Showdown SBC in the FIFA Ultimate Team in the lead-up to the big game. It includes two new cards, one for Sevilla FC’s ace striker, Luuk de Jong, and another for Real Madrid’s speedy winger, Rodrygo.

Both of them already have amazing stats. However, the winner will also receive a +2 upgrade. So, follow your gut feeling and pick the player from the team you think will win. Now, let’s take a look at all the details.

FIFA 21 Showdown de Jong & Rodrygo SBC: in-game stats

Showdown de Jong stats





Showdown Rodrygo stats





FIFA 21 Showdown de Jong & Rodrygo SBC: requirements & cost

Showdown de Jong requirements & cost

Sevilla FC

  • Number of players from Sevilla FC: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Luuk de Jong’s Showdown SBC card is very affordable. It will set you back around 110,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is excellent value for a 90-rated striker.

  • Playstation: 110,000
  • Xbox: 115,000
  • PC: 150,000

Showdown Rodrygo requirements & cost

Real Madrid

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Rodrygo’s Showdown SBC card is a little more expensive than Luuk De Jong’s, which is surprising since his overall rating is slightly lower. It costs somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform.

  • Playstation: 160,000
  • Xbox: 150,000
  • PC: 200,000

FIFA 21 Showdown de Jong & Rodrygo SBC: cheapest solutions

Showdown de Jong SBC solutions

Sevilla FC

de Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

La Liga

de Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

Showdown Rodrygo SBC solutions

Real Madrid

de Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

La Liga

de Jong & Rodrygo FIFA 21 Showdown SBC

The match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid is important for both sides. It could determine who makes the top four and who and doesn’t. Real Madrid is currently four points higher, but that will change if they lose.

Who do you think will win? We’d put our money on Real Madrid due to the home-ground advantage. However, Sevilla FC is flying at the moment with four wins in a row.

So, it could be anyone’s game and will probably come down to the wire.

You’ll have until kick-off on May 9 to pick your winner in the Showdown SBC, so what are you waiting for? You better get stuck into it while the cards are still available.

