How to complete FIFA 22 Romero & Palmieri Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

The Finalissima between Italy and Argentina is around the corner, and in the lead-up to the event, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Cristian Romero and Emerson Palmieri.

The CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions final, known as the Finalissima, kicks off on June 1. It pits the winners of the previous South American and European championships, Argentina and Italy, against each other.

To celebrate the event, EA SPORTS is giving FIFA 22 players a chance to unlock a Showdown SBC card for either Cristian Romero or Emerson Palmieri. Not only are the stats already impressive, but the victor will receive an additional +2 OVR.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Romero & Palmieri Showdown SBC stats

FIFA 22 Romero Showdown SBC stats

Romero’s 91 OVR Showdown SBC card is a big step up from his standard 82 OVR gold card. It’s got +26 Passing, +22 Dribbling, +12 Pace, +14 Shooting, +8 Defending, and +8 Physicality, which is solid for a CB.

FIFA 22 Palmieri Showdown SBC stats

Palmieri’s 91 OVR Showdown SBC card is also a huge improvement on his standard 78 OVR gold card. It’s got +27 Physicality, +17 Passing, +16 Defending, +15 Shooting, +13 Pace, +11 Dribbling, rounding it off to be a solid pick-up for LB.

How to complete FIFA 22 Romero Showdown SBC

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

TOTS + IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

How to complete FIFA 22 Palmieri Showdown SBC

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

TOTS + IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

TOTS + IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Romero & Palmieri Showdown SBC cost

Romero and Palmieri’s FIFA 22 Showdown SBC cards are reasonably priced. They fall somewhere between 90,000 and 120,000 FUT Coins on all platforms, which is a blistering deal considering how impressive the stats are.

Advertisement

Read More: How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar SBC

Like other Showdown SBC cards, you’ll only be able to unlock them in the lead-up to the match they’re based on. Once it kicks off on Wednesday, June 1, they’ll be gone for good, so don’t forget to snap them up quickly!