How to complete FIFA 22 FGS SBCs: Tokens, solutions, cost & rewards

FIFA Global Series SBCs are now live in FIFA 22 and we have all the info on how to complete each tier, and what you’ll get as a reward.

Swap Token items in FIFA might look like player cards, but they’re not. Instead, these items are rewarded for watching FIFA Global Series events and exchanged for packs through a series of special SBCs.

These Squad Building Challenges went live on October 18 and will stick around for the rest of the FUT 22 season. They don’t operate like your typical SBC, but they are extremely simple to complete once you do have some Tokens.

Let’s take a look at the requirements and rewards for each one.

How to complete FIFA 22 FGS SBCs

Rewards:

1 Token — Premium Gold Pack

2 Tokens — Premium Gold Players Pack

3 Tokens — Prime Gold Players Pack

4 Tokens — Jumbo Rare Players Pack

FIFA 22 FGS SBC requirements

There are four different FGS SBCs in FIFA 22. These allow you to exchange anywhere from one to four Swap Tokens at a time, just as you would players in a regular SBC.

The more Tokens you turn in, the better your pack reward will be:

Premium Gold Pack — 1 Token

FGS SWAP Players: Exactly 1

Number of players in the Squad: 1

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Players Pack — 2 Tokens

FGS SWAP Players: Exactly 2

Number of players in the Squad: 2

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Prime Gold Players Pack — 3 Tokens

FGS SWAP Players: Exactly 3

Number of players in the Squad: 3

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Rare Players Pack — 4 Tokens

FGS SWAP Players: Exactly 4

Number of players in the Squad: 4

Reward: Jumbo Rare Players Pack

So – there you have it! That’s how easy it is to complete each one of the FGS SBCs in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 FGS SBC cost

The best part of FGS SBCs is they don’t cost you anything at all, all you need to do is collect some Swap Tokens by watching FIFA Global Series events.

A full rundown on how to link your Twitch and EA accounts, and exactly what Swap Tokens are, can be found right here.