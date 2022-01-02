How to complete FIFA 22 Aubameyang Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Player Moments squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This time around it’s for Aubameyang, celebrating his superb free-kick goal against Mainz in the Bundesliga 13/14 season when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund.

His new 89 OVR moments card is four total points higher than his regular gold card and boasts a 95 Pace stat as well. Positioning and Finishing are also high in Shooting, meaning this could be a great upgrade on the attacking side of the ball if you’re in need.

Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Aubameyang Moments SBC

Aubameyang Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Aubameyang Player Moments SBC

There are four different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Aubameyang’s new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22: Arsenal, Top Form, Premier League, and 88-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Arsenal

Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Team Chemistry: Min 45 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

Aubameyang Player Moments SBC cost

No two ways about it, this is not a very cheap SBC. All together it looks like these four squads to unlock the FIFA 22 Aubameyang Moments card will run you around 432,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 437,000 on Xbox, and 450,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.