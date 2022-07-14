How to complete FIFA 22 85+ player pick SBC: solutions & cost

Ryan Lemay . 5 minutes ago

Ultimate Team has been subject to criticism in the past.

A brand-new, repeatable FIFA 22 SBC awards an 85-plus player pick pack with the choice between four players. We’ve got the requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

Shapeshifters Team 4 cards are still available in packs and the 85-plus player pick is an affordable method to pack one.

If you have extra cards laying around in your club, this SBC is perfect for getting rid of unneeded players.

The full requirements can be found below, followed by solutions and costs for this challenge.

How to complete FIFA 22 85+ player pick SBC

Requirements

Only one set of requirements is needed to unlock the 85-plus player pick pack.

Inform or TOTS players: min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in squad: 11

85+ Player Pick

Solution

Only one minimum 84-rated squad is required for this SBC.

85+ player pick SBC cost

The 85-plus player pick SBC is repeatable, but it will still be a decently pricey SBC to complete.

It should cost around 90,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 94,000 FUT Coins on Xbox, and 105,000 FUT Coins on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN. The SBC expires on July 15.

As always, the FUT market fluctuates, so this price could end up changing when you complete this SBC.