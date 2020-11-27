How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9 - Dexerto

The Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9 is now live in FIFA 21, and we’re charting across Europe’s top four this time around. Here’s the cheapest and easiest ways to complete each challenge.

This week’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 is jam packed full of top-flight games, rivalries, and plenty of points on the line. That also means that a ton of rewards are awaiting players who complete the challenges.

If you are hungry for some packs outside of the Black Friday promotion running, we’ve got you covered. This SBC is one you won’t want to miss, with plenty of chances to get that upgrade you’re looking for with tons of packs.

Without further ado, here’s the cheapest and easiest solutions to the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 9.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9

Milan v Fiorentina

Requirements

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Leagues: Min 3

Nationalities: Max 5

Rare Players: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 74

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 4,400 to 8,900 coins.

Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Requirements

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 2

Clubs: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Rare Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 5,000 coins to 16,000 coins. The Origin price is quite steep, but console players should be fine.

Dortmund v Köln

Requirements

# of players from Dortmund or 1. FC Köln: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 77

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 7,300 to 9,300 coins

Chelsea v Spurs

Requirements

# of players from Chelsea or Spurs: Min 1

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 5

Rare Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 79

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 8,000 to 9,100 coins

Rewards and expiry

For completing the Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9, you’ll net yourself a Mega Pack. While this week’s edition is more expensive than the last couple, it’ll still be worth the cost given the amount of players you could pick up.

If you decide to pull the trigger on this SBC, you'll have to do so before it expires on December 3.