How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9 - Dexerto

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9

Published: 27/Nov/2020 8:20

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

The Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9 is now live in FIFA 21, and we’re charting across Europe’s top four this time around. Here’s the cheapest and easiest ways to complete each challenge.

This week’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 is jam packed full of top-flight games, rivalries, and plenty of points on the line. That also means that a ton of rewards are awaiting players who complete the challenges.

If you are hungry for some packs outside of the Black Friday promotion running, we’ve got you covered. This SBC is one you won’t want to miss, with plenty of chances to get that upgrade you’re looking for with tons of packs.

Without further ado, here’s the cheapest and easiest solutions to the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 9.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9

Milan v Fiorentina

Requirements

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 3
  • Nationalities: Max 5
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 4,400 to 8,900 coins.

Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Requirements

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 2
  • Clubs: Max 4
  • Same Nation Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 5,000 coins to 16,000 coins. The Origin price is quite steep, but console players should be fine.

Dortmund v Köln

Requirements

  • # of players from Dortmund or 1. FC Köln: Min 1
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Same Club Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 7,300 to 9,300 coins

Chelsea v Spurs

Requirements

  • # of players from Chelsea or Spurs: Min 1
  • # of players from Premier League: Min 2
  • Nationalities: Min 5
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 8,000 to 9,100 coins

Rewards and expiry

For completing the Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9, you’ll net yourself a Mega Pack. While this week’s edition is more expensive than the last couple, it’ll still be worth the cost given the amount of players you could pick up.

If you decide to pull the trigger on this SBC, you’ll have to do so before it expires on December 3. If you grab a neat pull, be sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4

Published: 27/Nov/2020 5:57 Updated: 27/Nov/2020 5:58

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

Champions League competition is back this week, and that means another set of UEFA Marquee Matchups SBCs are available for FIFA 21. Here’s how you can complete them to earn some more packs.

Matchday 4 of the Champions League has already been and gone, but there’s still time to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC for the week’s action.

Previous weeks have featured great matches like Real Madrid v Inter Milan, as well as Juventus and Barcelona. Despite the high profile games, the SBCs are relatively easy and cheap to complete, making them a must-do.

The two games that feature in the Week 4 UEFA Marquee Matchups are PSG v RB Leipzig and Liverpool v Atalanta. The Premier League champions were bested 2-0 by the Atalanta squad, while PSG walked away with a 1-0 victory on November 25.

Thanks to FUTBIN, let’s take a look at the requirements, cost, and solutions to complete these SBCs as easily and cheaply as possible.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4

PSG v RB Leipzig

Requirements

  • # of players from PSG or RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Same Club Count: Min 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 4,500 to 8,000 coins

Liverpool v Atalanta

Requirements

  • # of players from Liverpool or Atalanta: Min 2
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • UEFA Champions League Common or Rare: Min 1
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 6,600 to 8,200 coins

Rewards and expiry

For completing the UEFA Marquee Matchups Week 4 SBC, you’ll net yourself a Premium Gold Players Pack on top of the other two packs for doing the individual challenges. The pack alone is worth 25,000 coins, which makes it well worth the cost of doing the SBC.

You’ll have until December 1 to complete the SBC before it goes away ahead of the next week of Champions League fixtures, so be sure to complete it before then. If you find something good in your packs as well, be sure to let us know over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.