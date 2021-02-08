FIFA 21 players have the chance to earn two players rated over 85 in Ultimate Team with this new 85+ Double Upgrade SBC.

Upgrade SBCs are one of the best ways to remove dead wood from your team and, in return, hedge your bets on getting some seriously solid players.

With Team of the Year cards, Future Stars, ICONs and more, it’s possible to get some seriously impressive upgrades to your team with SBCs like this one.

So, if you want to try and bolster your team but don’t quite have the millions of coins needed to bring in ICONs like Gullit, Ronaldo and Eusebio, it might be worth trying your luck with this.

This Squad Building Challenge isn’t going to set you back much — just a few players from your club and little over 70k coins — so let’s take a look at the requirements and cheapest solution to complete this SBC and get your team upgraded.

85+ Double Upgrade SBC

Requirements

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

At the time of writing, this is the cheapest solution available, found via FUTBIN.

It clocks in at around 74k coins for Xbox or PlayStation users, but is around 88k on PC. In return, you’ll get a 2 Rare Gold Players pack, both rated 85 or higher.

Obviously, prices may fluctuate with this SBC live, so it’s possible it comes out as more expensive as these players become more valuable in the market.

If possible, it’s always best to see if there’s a way you can complete this SBC even cheaper by swapping out one or two players or seeing if you have any sitting in your club that you don’t need.

Regardless of whether you go with this exact team, what’s more important is the rewards. Let us know what you pull by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.