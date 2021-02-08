Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 85+ Double Upgrade SBC

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:17

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 players have the chance to earn two players rated over 85 in Ultimate Team with this new 85+ Double Upgrade SBC.

Upgrade SBCs are one of the best ways to remove dead wood from your team and, in return, hedge your bets on getting some seriously solid players.

With Team of the Year cards, Future Stars, ICONs and more, it’s possible to get some seriously impressive upgrades to your team with SBCs like this one.

So, if you want to try and bolster your team but don’t quite have the millions of coins needed to bring in ICONs like Gullit, Ronaldo and Eusebio, it might be worth trying your luck with this.

FIFA 21 ICON Vidic
EA SPORTS
This offers a decent chance to get top players, such as ICONs, without breaking the bank.

This Squad Building Challenge isn’t going to set you back much — just a few players from your club and little over 70k coins — so let’s take a look at the requirements and cheapest solution to complete this SBC and get your team upgraded.

85+ Double Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

At the time of writing, this is the cheapest solution available, found via FUTBIN.

It clocks in at around 74k coins for Xbox or PlayStation users, but is around 88k on PC. In return, you’ll get a 2 Rare Gold Players pack, both rated 85 or higher.

fifa 21 85+ Double Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85+ Double Upgrade SBC solution.

Obviously, prices may fluctuate with this SBC live, so it’s possible it comes out as more expensive as these players become more valuable in the market.

If possible, it’s always best to see if there’s a way you can complete this SBC even cheaper by swapping out one or two players or seeing if you have any sitting in your club that you don’t need.

Regardless of whether you go with this exact team, what’s more important is the rewards. Let us know what you pull by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

Boca Juniors’ Eduardo Salvio has FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it’s insane

Published: 7/Feb/2021 10:57 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 10:58

by Luke Edwards
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Argentina and ex-Atletico Madrid star Eduardo Salvio has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with four ICONs, plus Neymar and Ronaldo.

Eduardo Salvio is one of those players who feels like he’s been around forever. Having played for Atletico Madrid and Benfica, he now plies his trade in his native Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Like most players, the Argentine likes to kick back every now and then to enjoy a bit of Ultimate Team.

He sometimes streams his FIFA gameplay on Twitch to over 41k followers, which shows he takes this game pretty seriously.

eduardo salvio twitch fifa 21
Twitch: totitosalvio
Eduardo Salvio is massively into FIFA.

His FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is absolutely unreal, too. With four ICON cards, plus Neymar, Ronaldo, and his own 99-rated pro player card, you wouldn’t want to come up against him.

He also doesn’t let his loyalties get in the way of his selections, as he selected three Brazilian players, with himself as the only Argentinian. Here’s his team, courtesy of u/airparrot.

Eduardo Salvio’s Ultimate Team

    • GK: Ederson Moraes (89)
    • RBJames Tavernier (86)
    • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
    • CB: Jerome Boateng (87)
    • LB: Alphonso Davies (86)
    • RM: Eduardo Salvio (99)
    • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
    • LM: Neymar (92)
    • CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94)
    • CAM: Ronaldo Nazario (94)
    • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

My friend went up against Salvio in Division Rivals from r/FIFA

Of course, it’s worth considering that Salvio’s pro-player card will be one of the most broken of its kind in the game. Not only is it 99-rated, but Salvio also has 4* skills and 5* weak foot, making it a nightmare for any opposition full-back to deal with.

The attacking trident of the two Ronaldos and Zizou will pick holes through any defense, too, with Gullit providing a solid defensive screen.

The only changes we’d make would be to improve the chemistry. Clearly, Salvio has a lot of coins at his disposal, so ditching Tavernier for Javier Zanetti would put his pro player card on max chemistry.