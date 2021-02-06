How to complete Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a new squad building challenge for Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster as part of the Future Stars promo and we have all the info you’ll need to get it done quickly and cheaply as possible.

While Brester has yet to score a goal for The Blades since joining the club in 2020, the 20-year-old did net 10 for Swansea the year before, and definitely has plenty of potential in his future.

His Future Stars SBC card taps into some of that for a nice upgrade to 86 OVR, so let’s get into the stats, requirements, solutions, and more info you’ll need to add him to your roster.

Rhian Brewster Future Stars in-game stats

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC price & requirements

The Englishman’s card does come in a bit on the expensive side at 231,000 to 267,000 FUT Coins total, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are two squads to build for this SBC, and all of the requirements for both are listed down below:

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting the cheapest team solutions to both sets of requirements as soon as they become available, and as always, none of the ones we share will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to add Rhian to your FUT squad, you’ll have 7 days until Saturday, February 13 when the SBC finally expires to do so.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

