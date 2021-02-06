Logo
How to complete Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 6/Feb/2021 18:46

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new squad building challenge for Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster as part of the Future Stars promo and we have all the info you’ll need to get it done quickly and cheaply as possible.

While Brester has yet to score a goal for The Blades since joining the club in 2020, the 20-year-old did net 10 for Swansea the year before, and definitely has plenty of potential in his future.

His Future Stars SBC card taps into some of that for a nice upgrade to 86 OVR, so let’s get into the stats, requirements, solutions, and more info you’ll need to add him to your roster.

Rhian Brewster Future Stars in-game stats

In-game stats for Rhian Brewster’s Future Stars SBC card.

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC price & requirements

The Englishman’s card does come in a bit on the expensive side at 231,000 to 267,000 FUT Coins total, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are two squads to build for this SBC, and all of the requirements for both are listed down below:

England

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting the cheapest team solutions to both sets of requirements as soon as they become available, and as always, none of the ones we share will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to add Rhian to your FUT squad, you’ll have 7 days until Saturday, February 13 when the SBC finally expires to do so.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after hitting FUT Champs Rank 1

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:53

by Connor Bennett
Diogo Jota's pro card in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has revealed his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team after going 30-0 in FUT Champs Weekend League and grabbing the top spot in the world.

Just like everyone else, professional footballers enjoy a few games of FIFA in their spare time. Many players with, and against, teammates on away day trips, but some go hard on the competitive side.

They’ll dive into FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Champs mode and test themselves against the best of the best. Some fare better than others, with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota being the undisputed top dog.

The Portuguese star has spoken about his love for FIFA in the past, dominated Premier League tournaments, and even gone 30-0 before too. But now, he’s gone one better as the #1 player on PlayStation.

Diogo Jota celebrates in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Diogo Jota was in red-hot form for Liverpool prior to his injury.

Jota, who is currently missing for Liverpool through injury, revealed the incredible feat on his Instagram story. “Just said I would play until I lose,” he joked, with his 30-0 record sitting there as a strong flex.

As noted, going 30-0 is no easy feat – and doing it twice is impressive. But being able to rank above everyone else, at least for the time being, as the best player on your console is something else.

The 24-year-old obviously has some help given that he has a 99-rated pro player card, and some icons, but he still gives in to the meta. He uses Nick Pope, Ferland Mendy, Kyle Walker in-form, and Headliners James Tavernier in the backline.

  • GK: Nick Pope – 84
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – 83
  • RB: James Tavernier – 86
  • CB: Raphael Varane – 88
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira  – 88
  • CM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • CM: Diogo Jota – 99
  • CAM: Eusebio – 91
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – 90

The Liverpool forward hasn’t made many changes to achieve the mean feat. Last time we saw his team, he was using Adama Traore at left-back and Cristiano Ronaldo in midfield.

Obviously, the changes will have helped a little bit, but there’s no denying the Portuguese’ talent with the sticks.