How to complete premium Arthur Juventus SBC in FIFA 20: solution, cost

EA has released a premium FIFA 20 squad-building challenge (SBC) to celebrate Arthur Melo officially joining Italian champs Juventus, after Barcelona accepted a €72 million transfer fee from the Old Lady for their Brazilian midfield maestro.

Arthur has been on the rise through the footballing ranks since he broke into the public eye in a strong Grêmio side. Barcelona pounced on the young starlet ⁠— who has been compared to Thiago and Andrés Iniesta — for €40 million in March 2018.

Since then the 24-year-old has impressed at Camp Nou, making 48 appearances and scoring three goals for the Spanish giants. He’s now Turin-bound however, after the two clubs agreed on a semi-swap deal for Arthur and outgoing Miralem Pjanić.

Bianconero mode ON. ⚪️⚫️ Un giorno da ricordare per sempre. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/LssI2pCtPL — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) September 2, 2020

Arthur has also been a stellar pick-up for any FIFA players throughout this year too. The star began life as an 84-rated midfielder, before picking up an 89-rated Player Moments SBC earlier this year. Now he’s been boosted all the way to 95.

Here’s how to get your hands on the crafty Brazillian’s midfielders latest upgrade, including a solution for his 83-rated puzzle, all his playing details, and plenty more.

Arthur Melo Premium SBC in-game stats

Juventus’ newest midfield signing has had some pretty hefty upgrades for his “Premium” SBC release ⁠— only dribbling and passing, now 97 and 96, had small boosts. The heftiest upgrades came in shooting (91) and physical (87).

Arthur’s real quality lies in his incredible underlying stats. He has 2,590 in-game stats across the card, including 99 balance, ball control, vision, and short passing. Basically, the 5’7” star makes a perfect center-piece to any passing midfield.

The Brazilian also comes packaged with 4/4 in terms of skills and weak foot, meaning he has no problems playing his way out of trouble. Pair him with a defensive midfield destroyer like N’Golo Kante and he’ll shine bright in attack.

Arthur’s defense isn’t sloppy by any distance either. His 88 front-facing defensive stat is one of the best in Serie A’s midfielders, and his 90 stamina allows him to chase down breakaway forwards with ease. He's a ‘complete’ CM card.

Arthur Melo Premium SBC solutions

If you want to add Arthur to your FIFA 20 team, you’ll need to complete one relatively easy squad-building challenge. The new Juventus star’s SBC will set you back around 80k on PS4, 90k on Xbox, and 100k on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

‘Arthur’

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

Min. Players in Squad: 11

Reward: 1x Arthur Premium SBC Challenge Card

Arthur solution:

Make sure you get cracking on this puzzle too. EA have slapped a Sunday, September 13 expiry date on the Arthur Juventus SBC. That means you have less than a week to unlock the brand new 95-rated card if you want to add it to your end-game squad.

