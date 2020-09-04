FIFA 20 Arthur Juventus card leaks, Meunier SBC & Kane Objective live

EA SPORTS have dropped a Thomas Meunier transfer SBC and new Harry Kane Player Moments Player Objectives in FIFA 20. On top of that, they could soon release a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to mark Arthur's move from Barcelona to Juventus, if newly leaked information is to be believed.

The midfield maestro confirmed he would be switching clubs back in June, after the Italian champions secured a deal in excess of $90 million. As part of the move, Miralem Pjanic would move in the opposite direction – reported by ESPN and other major outlets.

It can take a long time for these transfers to have any impact on Ultimate Team. Sometimes fans have to wait until the next game for a change in club and league. However, it appears EA are preparing something for a little sooner than that for Arthur.

Let's take a look at the leak itself, as well as Meunier's new SBC and the Kane Objectives.

FIFA 20 Arthur Juventus SBC leaked

A lot of players nowadays put together hybrid sides, using the chemistry system to link up those from the same country or league to connect better in-game.

This new challenge has been leaked, though, meaning FUT Club Owners may soon be able to add him to their Serie A squads with good chemistry.

The leak comes from FIFAUTITA on Twitter. They said: "New SBC player leak: Arthur from Juventus! His card will soon be available via SBC! Moreover, another player SBC will soon be released."

New SBC player leak: Arthur from Juventus! His card will soon be available via SBC! 🔥

Moreover, another player SBC will soon be released: check discovery.fut new post on insta💥

Also, EA will release a new player objective: check our insta stories at 5PM UK to have some clues👀 pic.twitter.com/fHQbgR2Aqb — FIFAUTITA (@fifautita) September 4, 2020

Leaker rules out Werner transfer card

While Arthur was revealed as the identity linked to a new challenge, there was nothing in terms of stats. They will be released soon enough, should this information turn out to be accurate.

This obviously left players guessing, although the leaker – who claimed to have the inside scoop on Samuel Eto'o and other FIFA 21 ICONs way ahead of time – has ruled out one addition.

They claimed in a chain of tweets that there are no plans to release a Timo Werner Chelsea card of the same variety, which will be a slight blow for their fans if true.

Meunier Dortmund Transfer SBC card

As reported by data miner FUTWatch, a Thomas Meuiner transfer card has been added to FIFA 20 already.

It is 94-rated and celebrated his move to Borussia Dortmund from PSG, confirmed earlier in the transfer window.

Meuiner SBC requirements

SBC requirements for this card are the following:

Min 1 player from Bundesliga

Min team rating: 81

Min team chemistry: 60

Players in squad: 11

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has also been granted a Player Moments SBC. It's a whopping 97-rated version as well, as seen below.

This looks to be a perfect card for anyone with a Premier League team, with 90 pace, 99 shooting, 94 physical, and more.

FIFA 20 Kane Player Moments objectives

The objectives can be found below:

Wicked Weak Foot Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Through Vision Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate Rivals matches using Premier League players

English Elegance Score 10 Finesse goals in Rivals using English players

Premier Prowess Score in 5 separate Rivals wins using Premier League Forwards



Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all of the latest leaks, guides, and news heading into FIFA 21.