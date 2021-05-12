How to complete Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and it’s all about Gerard Pique. Here’s everything you need to know to finish the challenge, including the card’s stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Gerard Pique is a name that’s synonymous with Barcelona. He’s been with the club since 2008 and has won it all, including eight La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey trophies, three UEFA Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cup trophies, and three Club World Cup trophies.

It’s hard to believe he’s still only 34-years-old despite being around forever. But despite being past his prime, he’s still one of the best defenders in the world, and all the years of experience are paying off.

To celebrate his illustrious career, EA SPORTS wound the clock back to celebrate his inclusion in the FIFA 17 TOTS by releasing this exciting new Flashback TOTS card. Let’s take a look at all the details.

Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats

Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game requirements

Blaugrana

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game cost

Gerard Pique’s Flashback SBC is surprisingly not too steep considering he’s a 96-rated CB. You can finish all the requirements by spending somewhere between 315,000 to 400,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on:

Xbox: 320,000

Playstation: 315,000

PC: 400,000

Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game solutions

Blaugrana

La Furia Roja

Keep in mind, though, that it’s only available until May 14, which isn’t a lot of time. However, it’s not too expensive and the requirements are straightforward. Still, you better get cracking if you want to get it done in time!

So, there you have it, folks. Adding Gerard Pique to your FIFA Ultimate Team should be a breeze now thanks to this guide.