Freiburg's Dominique Heintz has his ridiculously strong Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Freiburg’s Dominique Heintz has his ridiculously strong Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:09

by Alex Garton
Prp player on FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

Freiburg defender Dominique Heintz has had his incredibly strong Ultimate Team revealed. Unlike most professional footballers who play FIFA, he appears to complete a lot of the SBCs.

Although we know a lot of professional footballers enjoy playing FIFA, some take it more seriously than others. The majority of pro footballer’s squads contain their gifted three ICONS and a set of relatively standard players around them. It’s not very often you see a pro footballer who has completed multiple SBCs and clearly takes the game extremely seriously.

Well, Freiburg center-back Dominique Heintz certainly does, and after seeing his recently revealed starting XI, it’s fair to say FIFA players are impressed.

Bundesliga stadium
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 was released on October 6, 2020.

Dominique Heintz’s Ultimate Team squad was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player was matched against him online. Redditor Nowarez lost 5-1 to the Freiburg defender who apparently knew “lots of skill moves and skill move cancels.”

It’s no surprise Nowarez lost to Heintz after taking a glance at his team. With the likes of Team of the Year Neuer, Player Moments Boateng, and FUT Champions Gold Kante, it’s obvious Heintz takes the game incredibly seriously.

His squad is absolutely stacked and of course, he’s made room for his own Pro Player card in the center-back position.

Dominique Heintz’s Ultimate Team

  • GK: Manuel Neuer (94)
  • CB: Jerome Boateng (90)
  • CB: Dominique Heintz (99)
  • CB: Dayot Upamecano (84)
  • RWB: Sean Klaiber (86)
  • LWB: Theo Hernandez (86)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Pele (95)
  • CM: N’Golo Kante (89)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)
  • ST: Renato Sanches (82)

It’s not very often that a professional footballer’s FIFA squad contains so many SBC and limited edition cards. It shows how much Heintz plays the game and reveals that he’d likely rival even the best FIFA players in an online match.

Heintz is certainly someone we’ll have to keep an eye out for to see what upgrades and players he decides to add to his squad. Just keep your fingers crossed you don’t run into him in an online match, he’s definitely someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to FIFA.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions: Saka, James, Fati

Published: 3/Feb/2021 12:29 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:19

by David Purcell
Future Stars fifa 21 team 1
EA

EA SPORTS have confirmed FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 is coming soon in Ultimate Team, so we’ve made some predictions for those who could get upgraded FUT cards. 

It’s that time of year again for FIFA players, where all eyes turn to EA for their selections of Future Stars. For those who aren’t aware, this promo celebrates some of the upcoming talents around the world in football, handing them greatly boosted stats in the form of upgraded variants.

This year, a few names have surely been guaranteed by their performances. In the Premier League, we have seen the rise of Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, scoring five goals and racking up two assists since coming into the first team (as of February, 2021). Not to mention Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and a number of other rising stars.

Well, that’s what this promo is all about – so let’s dive into the predictions for Team 1.

Haaland fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Erling Haaland was named a Future Star last year.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions

Last year, there was 14 players in Team 1, followed up by another 14 in Team 2. That’s expected to stay the same, if not differ very slightly, in FIFA 21.

Based on their performances throughout the 2020/2021 season so far, here’s a few names we wouldn’t be shocked to see in the promo’s first lineup.

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Francisco Trincão (Barcelona) ⁠— 88
  • Declan Rice (West Ham) ⁠— 87
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

Last year’s promo saw the likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, and Federico Valverde rewarded for their efforts.

Haaland, especially, has went on to justify his selection that time, and we’ll likely see a similar meteoric rise for one of the Future Stars this year as well. After all, there’s plenty of promising players in Europe’s top leagues.