Freiburg's Dominique Heintz has his ridiculously strong Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Freiburg defender Dominique Heintz has had his incredibly strong Ultimate Team revealed. Unlike most professional footballers who play FIFA, he appears to complete a lot of the SBCs.

Although we know a lot of professional footballers enjoy playing FIFA, some take it more seriously than others. The majority of pro footballer’s squads contain their gifted three ICONS and a set of relatively standard players around them. It’s not very often you see a pro footballer who has completed multiple SBCs and clearly takes the game extremely seriously.

Well, Freiburg center-back Dominique Heintz certainly does, and after seeing his recently revealed starting XI, it’s fair to say FIFA players are impressed.

Dominique Heintz’s Ultimate Team squad was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player was matched against him online. Redditor Nowarez lost 5-1 to the Freiburg defender who apparently knew “lots of skill moves and skill move cancels.”

It’s no surprise Nowarez lost to Heintz after taking a glance at his team. With the likes of Team of the Year Neuer, Player Moments Boateng, and FUT Champions Gold Kante, it’s obvious Heintz takes the game incredibly seriously.

His squad is absolutely stacked and of course, he’s made room for his own Pro Player card in the center-back position.

Dominique Heintz’s Ultimate Team

GK: Manuel Neuer (94)

Manuel Neuer (94) CB: Jerome Boateng (90)

Jerome Boateng (90) CB: Dominique Heintz (99)

Dominique Heintz (99) CB: Dayot Upamecano (84)

Dayot Upamecano (84) RWB: Sean Klaiber (86)

Sean Klaiber (86) LWB: Theo Hernandez (86)

Theo Hernandez (86) CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CM: Pele (95)

Pele (95) CM: N’Golo Kante (89)

N’Golo Kante (89) ST: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) ST: Renato Sanches (82)

It’s not very often that a professional footballer’s FIFA squad contains so many SBC and limited edition cards. It shows how much Heintz plays the game and reveals that he’d likely rival even the best FIFA players in an online match.

Heintz is certainly someone we’ll have to keep an eye out for to see what upgrades and players he decides to add to his squad. Just keep your fingers crossed you don’t run into him in an online match, he’s definitely someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to FIFA.