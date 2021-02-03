 FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions: Saka, Greenwood, James, Fati - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions: Saka, Greenwood, James, Fati

Published: 3/Feb/2021 12:29

by David Purcell
Future Stars fifa 21 team 1
EA

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have confirmed FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 is coming soon in Ultimate Team, so we’ve made some predictions for those who could get upgraded FUT cards. 

It’s that time of year again for FIFA players, where all eyes turn to EA for their selections of Future Stars. For those who aren’t aware, this promo celebrates some of the upcoming talents around the world in football, handing them greatly boosted stats in the form of upgraded variants.

This year, a few names have surely been guaranteed by their performances. In the Premier League, we have seen the rise of Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, scoring five goals and racking up two assists since coming into the first team (as of February, 2021). Not to mention Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and a number of other rising stars.

Well, that’s what this promo is all about – so let’s dive into the predictions for Team 1.

Haaland fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Erling Haaland was named a Future Star last year.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions

Last year, there was 14 players in Team 1, followed up by another 14 in Team 2. That’s expected to stay the same, if not differ very slightly, in FIFA 21.

Based on their performances throughout the 2020/2021 season so far, here’s a few names we wouldn’t be shocked to see in the promo’s first lineup.

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

Last year’s promo saw the likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, and Federico Valverde rewarded for their efforts.

Haaland, especially, has went on to justify his selection that time, and we’ll likely see a similar meteoric rise for one of the Future Stars this year as well. After all, there’s plenty of promising players in Europe’s top leagues.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 3/Feb/2021 7:29

by Isaac McIntyre
Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 19.
EA SPORTS

Share

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 19, is now just around the corner in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about 2021’s next in-form team, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

FUT fans have been treated to a few strong TOTW lineups in a row recently, and the promo’s nineteenth in-form squad looks set to continue that trend.

This week, forwards ruled the roost ⁠— Liverpool’s Mo Salah ripped West Ham apart with a brace, while Luis Saurez scored the same against Cadiz, and Lautaro Martinez led Inter Milan to a 4–0 win over Benevento. İlkay Gündoğan also stepped up in De Bruyne’s absence, scoring twice for the league leaders.

On top of that, Callum Wilson bagged two goals against Everton, while Leeds’ Patrick Bamford was key in a 3–1 upset over Leicester City.

Dusan Tadic and Thomas Delaney may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Luis Suarez is all primed for his third FIFA 21 in-form after two goals last Sunday.
EA SPORTS
Luis Suarez is all primed for his third FIFA 21 in-form after two goals last Sunday.

Team of the Week 19 start time

On Feb. 3, FIFA publishers EA will release the nineteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 19 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 2am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 19 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 19 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 19 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Manchester City barely noticed De Bruyne was missing thanks to Gundogan's brace.
EA SPORTS
Manchester City barely noticed De Bruyne was missing thanks to Gundogan’s brace.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 19 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • Juan Musso – Udinese
  • César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • Henry Onyekuru – Galatasaray
  • Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Rafa Mir – Huesca
Lautaro Martinez in FIFA 21 with Inter Milan
EA SPORTS
Lautaro Martinez is well worth a TOTW 19 nod this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 19.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!