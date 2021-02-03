FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions: Saka, Greenwood, James, Fati - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have confirmed FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 is coming soon in Ultimate Team, so we’ve made some predictions for those who could get upgraded FUT cards.

It’s that time of year again for FIFA players, where all eyes turn to EA for their selections of Future Stars. For those who aren’t aware, this promo celebrates some of the upcoming talents around the world in football, handing them greatly boosted stats in the form of upgraded variants.

This year, a few names have surely been guaranteed by their performances. In the Premier League, we have seen the rise of Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, scoring five goals and racking up two assists since coming into the first team (as of February, 2021). Not to mention Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and a number of other rising stars.

Well, that’s what this promo is all about – so let’s dive into the predictions for Team 1.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 predictions

Last year, there was 14 players in Team 1, followed up by another 14 in Team 2. That’s expected to stay the same, if not differ very slightly, in FIFA 21.

Based on their performances throughout the 2020/2021 season so far, here’s a few names we wouldn’t be shocked to see in the promo’s first lineup.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92

Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88

Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87

Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88

Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89

Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85

Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88

Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

Last year’s promo saw the likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, and Federico Valverde rewarded for their efforts.

Haaland, especially, has went on to justify his selection that time, and we’ll likely see a similar meteoric rise for one of the Future Stars this year as well. After all, there’s plenty of promising players in Europe’s top leagues.