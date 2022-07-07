FIFA players praise Title Update 14 shot blocking nerfs and driven shot buff

Ryan Lemay . 10 hours ago

The FIFA 22 Title Update 14 introduced several new attacking and defending changes, and fans accepted the update with open arms.

EA Sports shook up FIFA 22 with Title Update 14, restoring faith for some passionate FIFA players. The update rolled out on July 6 for PC players, and it will be coming soon for console players.

Most notably, the update reduced the reach of attempted shots blocks by AI-controlled and human-controlled players, increased the accuracy of low-driven shots, and increased the distance between the defender and the ball carrier when the defender is required to contain or teammate contain.

Many of the issues addressed have been long-time requests from the community, and the reception has overall been very positive.

FIFA fans “love” Title Update 14

A Reddit user posted a review of the FIFA 22 Title Update 14 on Reddit. They said “autoblocks barely happen now” and also said, “it seems like a big positive for the game and punishes players who just sit and let the AI defend for them.”

Another user added, “this FIFA was a test version for all the new hyper motion tech and everything else. This patch is a great sign to see what direction they will be going for in FIFA 23.”

A common complaint from FIFA fans is players are being rewarded for opting to allow the AI to defend in high-pressure situations. The update aims to reward players for defending manually.

One user stated, “it seems like both changes nerfed AI defense and buffed manual defense; big if true!

FIFA streamer runthefutmarket pleaded in the comments on Twitter that EA provides values or percentages for the changes in the future.

More than anything, FIFA fans want transparency in what changes are being made and for their voices to be heard.

This update goes a long way in addressing community concerns, but EA still needs to improve its communication practices with players.