FIFA 23 TOTW 7 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 7

Team of the Week 7 will be hitting FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a solid squad. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 7.

Just like the real world leagues, FIFA 23 is full steam ahead to the World Cup, with EA planning to celebrate the quadrennial spectacle in a pretty big way.

A brand-new World Cup is said to be going live in early November, with Ultimate Team have different promos throughout the tournament to celebrate the results and performances.

Before we reach that point, we’ve still got a few Team of the Week cards to be released – including TOTW 7. So, let’s get into some predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7

Headlining our predictions this week are Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Stefan de Vrij, Cody Gakpo, and Alejandro Grimaldo. So, there could be some nice players involved.

Mane should be in line for his first upgrade of the FIFA 23 season after he scored and assisted twice in Bayern Munich’s 6-2 win over Mainz. That will, of course, be music to the ears of his Ones to Watch owners.

Napoli’s Osimhen is also a shoo-in after bagging a hat trick in their 4-0 win over Sassuolo. Similarly, PSV’s Gakpo continued his fine form with a brace against NEC Nijmegen. The Dutchman is long overdue for another upgrade following his appearance back in TOTW 1.

GK: Ilan Meslier – Leeds United

GK: Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund

LWB: Alejandro Grimaldo – SL Benfica

LWB: Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax

LB: Alex Moreno – Real Betis

RB: Youcef Atal – OGC Nice

CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – Spurs

CM: Sebastián Palacios – Panathinaikos

CM: Lovro Majer – Stade Rennais

CAM: Max Arnold – Wolfsburg

CAM: Josue – Legia Warsaw

CAM: Robert Zulj – LASK

RM: Antonio Candreva – Salernitana

RW: Reiss Nelson – Arsenal

LW: Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

LW: Cody Gakpo – PSV

CF: Ola Toivonen – Malmo

ST: Victor Osmihen – Napoli

ST: Calum Wilson – Newcastle United

ST: Lois Openda – RC Lens

ST: Michy Batushayi – Fenerbache

ST: David McGoldrick – Derby County

ST: Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien

As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 7 will release on November 2 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.