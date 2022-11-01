FIFA 23 TOTW 7 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 7

Team of the Week 7 will be hitting FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a solid squad. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 7.
Just like the real world leagues, FIFA 23 is full steam ahead to the World Cup, with EA planning to celebrate the quadrennial spectacle in a pretty big way.
A brand-new World Cup is said to be going live in early November, with Ultimate Team have different promos throughout the tournament to celebrate the results and performances.
Before we reach that point, we’ve still got a few Team of the Week cards to be released – including TOTW 7. So, let’s get into some predictions.
FIFA 23 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7
Headlining our predictions this week are Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Stefan de Vrij, Cody Gakpo, and Alejandro Grimaldo. So, there could be some nice players involved.
Mane should be in line for his first upgrade of the FIFA 23 season after he scored and assisted twice in Bayern Munich’s 6-2 win over Mainz. That will, of course, be music to the ears of his Ones to Watch owners.
Napoli’s Osimhen is also a shoo-in after bagging a hat trick in their 4-0 win over Sassuolo. Similarly, PSV’s Gakpo continued his fine form with a brace against NEC Nijmegen. The Dutchman is long overdue for another upgrade following his appearance back in TOTW 1.
- GK: Ilan Meslier – Leeds United
- GK: Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
- LWB: Alejandro Grimaldo – SL Benfica
- LWB: Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax
- LB: Alex Moreno – Real Betis
- RB: Youcef Atal – OGC Nice
- CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
- CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – Spurs
- CM: Sebastián Palacios – Panathinaikos
- CM: Lovro Majer – Stade Rennais
- CAM: Max Arnold – Wolfsburg
- CAM: Josue – Legia Warsaw
- CAM: Robert Zulj – LASK
- RM: Antonio Candreva – Salernitana
- RW: Reiss Nelson – Arsenal
- LW: Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich
- LW: Cody Gakpo – PSV
- CF: Ola Toivonen – Malmo
- ST: Victor Osmihen – Napoli
- ST: Calum Wilson – Newcastle United
- ST: Lois Openda – RC Lens
- ST: Michy Batushayi – Fenerbache
- ST: David McGoldrick – Derby County
- ST: Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien
FIFA 23 TOTW 7 release date & time
As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 7 will release on November 2 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.