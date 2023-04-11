FIFA 23 community TOTS: How to vote, nominees, more
FIFA 23 Team of The Season starts soon, and EA is kicking off proceedings with the Community TOTS team. Here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.
If you haven’t started already, It’s time to save packs, coins, and FIFA points for FIFA 23 TOTS. Usually falling in either April or May, EA celebrates the season’s top performers by releasing stacked lineups for every major football league.
Every year, EA starts the promo with a Community squad. The team recognizes football’s best players this season with one performance-based special item or less. Whether it be because of injuries or just flying under the radar, these players failed to receive more than one special card in FIFA 23.
Without further ado, here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
How to vote for FIFA 23 Community TOTS
Voting for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS only requires a few simple steps.
- Go to the EA website
- Select one goalie, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers
- Submit your vote
FIFA 23 Community TOTS nominees
Here is a full list of the Community TOTS nominees.
GOALKEEPERS
- De Gea – Manchester United
- Yann Sommer – Bayern München
- Alban Lafont – FC Nantes
- Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli
- Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb
- Rodrigo Rey – Independiente
- Harry Lewis – Bradford City
DEFENDERS
- Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
- Danilo – Juventus
- Nuno Santos – Sporting CP
- James Tavernier – Rangers
- Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord
- Gayà – Valencia CF
- Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach
- Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
- Min Jae Kim – Napoli
- Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes
- Nathan Aké – Manchester City
- Axel Disasi – AS Monaco
- Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens
- Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg
- Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen
- Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal
- Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo
- Leif Davis – Ipswich Town
- Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia
- Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg
MIDFIELDERS
- Parejo – Villarreal CF
- Kingsley Coman – Bayern München
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr
- Declan Rice – West Ham United
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
- Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ismaël Bennacer – Milan
- Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF
- Otávio – FC Porto
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims
- Merino – Real Sociedad
- Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United
- Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice
- Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray
- Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient
- Josué – Legia Warszawa
- Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders
- Joey Veerman – PSV
- Isi – Rayo Vallecano
- Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg
- Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş
- Josh Brownhill – Burnley
- Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)
- Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF
- Joelinton – Newcastle United
- Viktor Claesson – FC København
- Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United
- Mike Trésor – Genk
- Reo Hatate – Celtic
- Max Meyer – FC Luzern
- Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt
- Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken
- Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim
- Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland
- Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo
ATTACKERS
- Dušan Tadić – Ajax
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Levi García – AEK
- Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
- Deulofeu – Udinese
- Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari
- Terem Moffi – OGC Nice
- Morata – Atlético de Madrid
- Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
- Aitor – Panathinaikos
- Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille
- Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien
- Breel Embolo – AS Monaco
- Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns
- Jota – Celtic
- Sheraldo Becker – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Vedat Muriqi – RCD Mallorca
- Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City FC
- Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew
- Jean-Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys
- Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo
- Adama Traoré – Ferencvárosi TC
- Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Praha
- Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- João Pedro – Watford
- Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
- Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța