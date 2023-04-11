FIFA 23 community TOTS: How to vote, nominees, more

FIFA 23 Team of The Season starts soon, and EA is kicking off proceedings with the Community TOTS team. Here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.

If you haven’t started already, It’s time to save packs, coins, and FIFA points for FIFA 23 TOTS. Usually falling in either April or May, EA celebrates the season’s top performers by releasing stacked lineups for every major football league.

Every year, EA starts the promo with a Community squad. The team recognizes football’s best players this season with one performance-based special item or less. Whether it be because of injuries or just flying under the radar, these players failed to receive more than one special card in FIFA 23.

Without further ado, here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.

How to vote for FIFA 23 Community TOTS

Voting for the FIFA 23 Community TOTS only requires a few simple steps.

Go to the EA website

Select one goalie, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers

Submit your vote

FIFA 23 Community TOTS nominees

Here is a full list of the Community TOTS nominees.

GOALKEEPERS

De Gea – Manchester United

Yann Sommer – Bayern München

Alban Lafont – FC Nantes

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli

Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb

Rodrigo Rey – Independiente

Harry Lewis – Bradford City

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

Danilo – Juventus

Nuno Santos – Sporting CP

James Tavernier – Rangers

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

Gayà – Valencia CF

Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach

Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica

Min Jae Kim – Napoli

Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes

Nathan Aké – Manchester City

Axel Disasi – AS Monaco

Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin

Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina

Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens

Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg

Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen

Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal

Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo

Leif Davis – Ipswich Town

Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia

Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg

MIDFIELDERS

Parejo – Villarreal CF

Kingsley Coman – Bayern München

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

Declan Rice – West Ham United

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ismaël Bennacer – Milan

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF

Otávio – FC Porto

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter

Junya Ito – Stade de Reims

Merino – Real Sociedad

Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United

Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice

Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv

Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray

Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient

Josué – Legia Warszawa

Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders

Joey Veerman – PSV

Isi – Rayo Vallecano

Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg

Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş

Josh Brownhill – Burnley

Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)

Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF

Joelinton – Newcastle United

Viktor Claesson – FC København

Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United

Mike Trésor – Genk

Reo Hatate – Celtic

Max Meyer – FC Luzern

Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt

Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken

Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim

Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland

Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo

ATTACKERS