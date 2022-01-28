How to complete FIFA 22 Raphael Varane Flashback SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has juiced up FIFA 22’s Team of the Year promotion with a huge Flashback SBC for Raphael Varane. Here’s how you can get the mammoth CB card, including the best solutions at the cheapest cost.
The end-game is rapidly approaching in FIFA 22, and this Raphael Varane card is testament to that. Manchester United’s star defender is getting a huge Flashback upgrade to commemorate his inclusion in FIFA 19’s Team of the Year, and it rivals some of this year’s additions.
Beware though, the 92-rated Frenchman will not come cheap. Here’s how you can complete Varane’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 22, with a full guide to the best solutions at the cheapest cost.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 Varane Flashback SBC details
Varane Flashback in-game stats
The base stats alone on Varane’s Flashback card are something to behold. Nearly 90 Pace, 93 Defending, and 90 Physicality makes him a meta center back for the months to come. Slap a Shadow on him, and he goes to 97 Pace (with 99 Sprint Speed) and 98 Defending with nearly all stats maxed.
- Read More: FIFA 22 TOTY Honourable Mentions
He isn’t the most flashy with the ball with only 72 Passing and 76 Dribbling, but he will be an absolute wall to get past in defense and one of the most solid CBs FIFA 22 will see — even if the SBC cost is eye-watering.
How to complete FIFA 22 Varane Flashback SBC
Past and Present
- Number of Real Madrid or Manchester United Players: Min 1
- In-Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 39,000 to 42,000 coins
Les Bleus
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 120,000 to 126,000 coins
Top Form
- In-Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 130,000 to 140,000 coins
Advertisement
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 185,000 to 200,000 coins
87-Rated Squad
- In-Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 195,000 to 205,000 coins
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 270,000 to 285,000 coins
League Finesse
- Number of players from the Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Cost: 65,000 to 75,000 coins
Varane Flashback SBC cost
We mentioned it at the top, but Varane’s Flashback SBC won’t come cheap. Depending on your platform it’ll set you back around 1,000,000 to 1,060,000 coins.
- PlayStation: 1,055,000
- Xbox: 1,000,000
- PC: 1,035,000
It takes a lot of coins and fodder, but you have a month to complete — the Varane Flashback SBC will be active until February 27, 2022. If you want a card that’ll be meta all the way through to September, this is one good investment to make.