How to complete FIFA 22 Raphael Varane Flashback SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has juiced up FIFA 22’s Team of the Year promotion with a huge Flashback SBC for Raphael Varane. Here’s how you can get the mammoth CB card, including the best solutions at the cheapest cost.

The end-game is rapidly approaching in FIFA 22, and this Raphael Varane card is testament to that. Manchester United’s star defender is getting a huge Flashback upgrade to commemorate his inclusion in FIFA 19’s Team of the Year, and it rivals some of this year’s additions.

Beware though, the 92-rated Frenchman will not come cheap. Here’s how you can complete Varane’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 22, with a full guide to the best solutions at the cheapest cost.

FIFA 22 Varane Flashback SBC details

Varane Flashback in-game stats

The base stats alone on Varane’s Flashback card are something to behold. Nearly 90 Pace, 93 Defending, and 90 Physicality makes him a meta center back for the months to come. Slap a Shadow on him, and he goes to 97 Pace (with 99 Sprint Speed) and 98 Defending with nearly all stats maxed.

He isn’t the most flashy with the ball with only 72 Passing and 76 Dribbling, but he will be an absolute wall to get past in defense and one of the most solid CBs FIFA 22 will see ⁠— even if the SBC cost is eye-watering.

How to complete FIFA 22 Varane Flashback SBC

Past and Present

Number of Real Madrid or Manchester United Players: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 39,000 to 42,000 coins

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 120,000 to 126,000 coins

Top Form

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 130,000 to 140,000 coins

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 185,000 to 200,000 coins

87-Rated Squad

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 195,000 to 205,000 coins

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 270,000 to 285,000 coins

League Finesse

Number of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Cost: 65,000 to 75,000 coins

Varane Flashback SBC cost

We mentioned it at the top, but Varane’s Flashback SBC won’t come cheap. Depending on your platform it’ll set you back around 1,000,000 to 1,060,000 coins.

PlayStation: 1,055,000

1,055,000 Xbox: 1,000,000

1,000,000 PC: 1,035,000

It takes a lot of coins and fodder, but you have a month to complete ⁠— the Varane Flashback SBC will be active until February 27, 2022. If you want a card that’ll be meta all the way through to September, this is one good investment to make.