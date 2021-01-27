 FIFA 21 TOTW 18 LIVE: countdown, full team, leaks, predictions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 7:10

by Isaac McIntyre
Eden Hazard celebrates in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly won’t disappoint either;  Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong could all be in for a shout.

On top of that, we could see Burnley’s Nick Pope slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield. He helped end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Mauro Icardi and Borna Barišić may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Mauro Icardi netted once and set up a second against Montpellier.
EA SPORTS
Mauro Icardi netted once and set up a second against Montpellier last Friday.

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 18 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard, but this could be the week they do it again.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 18 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

FIFA 21 cover star João Félix could get his second in-form card of the year in TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 cover star João Félix could get his second in-form card of the year in TOTW 18.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 18 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • Youcef Atal – Nice
  • Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marcelo – Lyon
  • Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • Petros – Al Nassr
  • Arthur – Juventus
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle
Eden Hazard would get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
Eden Hazard will get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 18.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA

FIFA 21 Update #9 patch notes: Flick Ups, Volleyed Shots nerfed

Published: 27/Jan/2021 1:58 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 2:33

by Isaac McIntyre
Bakayo Saka Arsenal stands next to FIFA 21 Title Update 9 patch notes Dexerto.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are on the verge of releasing FIFA 21 Title Update #9 on Origin PC and Steam, with plans to add the Jan. 26 update to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 soon too; here’s all the patch notes, including more skill move nerfs.

The FIFA publishers have been on a war against offensive tricks and skills in the past few Title Updates, and they don’t look to have changed their tune in #9 either.

Two offensive FIFA 21 moves are on the chopping block this patch ⁠— “Flick Ups” and “Volleyed Chip Shots” ⁠— in an effort to add more agency in defense. The first, a skill move change, is mainly targeting the “Rainbow Flick” that has been rampant in Ultimate Team over the past few months.

EA has moved to “reduce consistency of the ball trajectory” after successful ‘flick’ skill moves, including those that “involve launching the ball into the air.”

On the shooting front, Volleyed Chip Shots have had some power taken out at range. The biggest swap is a “reduced effectiveness” for the shot if taken more than 10.67 meters from the goal.

Shots taken more than 16.76m away will now be “half as effective” as well.

FIFA's war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.
EA SPORTS
FIFA’s war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.

There was one more gameplay change EA SPORTS introduced in FIFA 21’s latest update too ⁠— referees will finally be less eager to blow for full-time mid-attack.

EA has “considerably reduced the probability of referees calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.” This could, the FIFA devs warned, lead to “slightly longer” injury time periods in some matches.

The new FIFA patch also removed a popular Squad Battles exploit, changing the way defensive AI works when recovering the ball in offline matches.

Finally, the FIFA publishers also made a raft of changes to Ultimate Team ⁠— including more FUT store issues ⁠— Career Mode, Volta Football, and Pro Clubs.

FIFA players should see a few less Ultimate Team games end right when they're about to score.
EA SPORTS
FIFA players should see fewer Ultimate Team games end right when they’re about to score.

EA SPORTS also made no mention of “auto blocks” — the automatic AI-controlled defensive move present in most FIFA modes — in the new update #9 patch notes, despite the FIFA 21 community calling for nerfs to the defensive animation for some time now.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by Jan. 27. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #9: full patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

  • Reduced consistency of the ball trajectory after successfully performing a Skill Move which involves launching the ball into the air.
  • Flick Up ball trajectory consistency reduced in cases where the Flick Up is performed directly following a Skill Move.
  • Reduced consistency of Flick Ups performed while running with the ball.
    • This effect is most impactful when the ball carrier is running at a high speed.
  • Reduced the effectiveness of Volleyed Chip Shots when taken from 35 feet/10.67 meters and beyond.
    • This effect scales up to 55 feet/16.76 meters. Volleyed Chip Shots reduce in effectiveness the farther they’re taken from, up to 55 feet/16.76 meters.
    • Volleyed Chip Shots taken at 55 feet/16.76 meters and beyond can be half as effective as those taken at 35 feet/10.67 meters.
  • Considerably reduced the probability of the referee calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.
    • As a result, Injury Time could now last for a slightly longer period.

Addressed the following issues:

  • When defending against the Bridge Skill Move while Jockeying, the defending player could temporarily slow down unintentionally.
  • When a defending player performs a tackle that was unsuccessful at winning the ball, the tackler’s foot will partially pass through a portion of the ball.
    • This change does not impact the success or failure of tackles, and the tackling player is now more likely to make some contact with the ball in these situations.
  • Following a specific type of goalkeeper pass during an offline match, the defending team’s CPU AI would not attempt to pressure the attacking side in order to recover the ball.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • On the Kit Select screen in Division Rivals, the timer could freeze for the player who confirmed their selection if their opponent was still selecting a kit.
  • When accessing the Transfer Market tab on the Squad screen and viewing the Search Results as a list, Bid Status Icons did not display.
  • Some text incorrectly overlapped other UI elements when the My Playlist tile was selected on the FUT Friendlies screen.
  • During Friendlies matches, the in-game Game Settings screen would incorrectly list the ball being currently used.
  • Stadium Themes based on real-world teams did not always apply correctly to in-game ad boards.
  • The FIFA Playtime FIFA Points limit exceeded message does not display until the limit has been exceeded a second time.
  • The Live FUT Friendlies UI does not display correct visuals when the tile was selected.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

  • Managers were incorrectly wearing team kits during matches and other scenes.
  • When changing the sorting in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the UI did not automatically scroll back to the top.
  • In Player Career, the Virtual Pro was sometimes not receiving loan and transfer offers.
  • When entering the Transfer Hub through a News story and attempting to sign a player, a stability issue could occur.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

  • Drop In Match Lobbies could become temporarily stuck during a specific UI flow, and as a result, would not be filled with the maximum number of players.
  • Further addressed instances of being unable to successfully matchmake in VOLTA SQUADS.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

  • When the Captain changes Game Plans during a Pro Clubs match, some AI teammates could have switched positions incorrectly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

  • Updated some kits, Tifos, badges, 2D images, celebrations, and boots.
  • Added new commentary lines related to David Beckham.
  • Updated 1 existing Starhead and added 4 legacy Starheads.

Addressed the following issues:

  • An incorrect line of commentary could occur when referencing a specific instance of an offside.
  • The Adidas Silver and Black Circuit Board balls did not display in-game shadows.
  • Some balls displayed placeholder text in the Match tab of the Game Settings screen.