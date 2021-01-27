The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly won’t disappoint either; Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong could all be in for a shout.

On top of that, we could see Burnley’s Nick Pope slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield. He helped end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Mauro Icardi and Borna Barišić may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 18 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard, but this could be the week they do it again.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 18 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 18 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Nick Pope – Burnley

Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen

Youcef Atal – Nice

Borna Barišić – Rangers

Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcelo – Lyon

Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz

Cristian Romero – Atalanta

Petros – Al Nassr

Arthur – Juventus

Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

Sergio Canales – Real Betis

Filip Kostic – Frankfurt

Eden Hazard – Real Madrid

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

Bernard Mensah – Besiktas

Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid

Mauro Icardi – PSG

Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim

Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar

Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 18.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!