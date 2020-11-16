FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions: Mane, Mahrez, Maguire - Dexerto

Team of the Week is back, again, for its eighth week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and with it revolving around high-stakes international games, there should be some nice cards involved.
Plenty of domestic leagues around the globe have hit the pause button and let their players travel abroad for international duty.
During the second international break of the new season, we’ve seen penalty shootout heroics propel Scotland to their first tournament since 1998, Colombia being pummelled by Uruguay and England falling to a defeat against Belgium.
With more than just friendlies being played during this international break, players have played in meaningful games, meaning their chances of a Team of the Week are boosted. So, let’s take a look at who might get one.
In terms of standout players for week eight, those honors will likely go to Timo Werner, Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League stars were all key to their nation’s results and are well worth a TOTW week.
As we noted before, Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties and they should be rewarded with some special cards as a result. We’ve gone with Ryan Christie thanks to his goal.
Aside from just the international break nods, Vegalta Sendai’s Shun Nagasawa bagged a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka and could make it in as well.
FIFA 21 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8
- GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
- GK: Marek Rodak – Fulham
- RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
- LB: Philip Max – PSV
- CB: Harry Maguire – Manchester United
- CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
- CB: Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco
- CDM: N’golo Kante – Chelsea
- CM: Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul
- CM: Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool
- CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- CM: Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan
- LM: Alex Iwobi – Everton
- RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
- RW: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
- CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
- CAM: Ryan Christie – Celtic
- ST: Shun Nagasawa – Vegalta Sendai
- ST: Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace
- ST: Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas
- ST: Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus
- ST: Timo Werner – Chelsea
Obviously, these are solely are our predictions for this week and EA will have the final say as always. So, we’ll just have to wait for the weekly Wednesday release.
Until then, let us know if you think we’ve missed anyone out of this week’s list by tweeting us over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.