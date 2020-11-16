 FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions: Mane, Mahrez, Maguire - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions: Mane, Mahrez, Maguire

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:36 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 13:38

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is back, again, for its eighth week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and with it revolving around high-stakes international games, there should be some nice cards involved. 

Plenty of domestic leagues around the globe have hit the pause button and let their players travel abroad for international duty. 

During the second international break of the new season, we’ve seen penalty shootout heroics propel Scotland to their first tournament since 1998, Colombia being pummelled by Uruguay and England falling to a defeat against Belgium. 

With more than just friendlies being played during this international break, players have played in meaningful games, meaning their chances of a Team of the Week are boosted. So, let’s take a look at who might get one.

wijnaldum's face in fifa
EA SPORTS
Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum should feature after his international heroics.

In terms of standout players for week eight, those honors will likely go to Timo Werner, Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League stars were all key to their nation’s results and are well worth a TOTW week.

As we noted before, Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties and they should be rewarded with some special cards as a result. We’ve gone with Ryan Christie thanks to his goal. 

Aside from just the international break nods, Vegalta Sendai’s Shun Nagasawa bagged a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka and could make it in as well. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8

  • GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • GK: Marek Rodak – Fulham
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • LB: Philip Max – PSV
  • CB: Harry Maguire – Manchester United
  • CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • CB: Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco
  • CDM: N’golo Kante – Chelsea
  • CM: Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul
  • CM: Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool
  • CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan
  • LM: Alex Iwobi – Everton 
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RW: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • CAM: Ryan Christie – Celtic
  • ST: Shun Nagasawa –  Vegalta Sendai
  • ST: Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas
  • ST: Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus
  • ST: Timo Werner – Chelsea

Obviously, these are solely are our predictions for this week and EA will have the final say as always. So, we’ll just have to wait for the weekly Wednesday release. 

Until then, let us know if you think we’ve missed anyone out of this week’s list by tweeting us over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK

FIFA

How to complete Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:32 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 0:37

by Bill Cooney
EA SPORTS

Share

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Felipe Anderson’s UCL Road to the Final card and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

For the past several years, Felipe Anderson has been one of the go-to players in FUT, mainly due to his shiftiness, pace, and the fact that he played for West Ham in the popular Premier League.

While his stock may have dropped slightly with his summer loan to Porto FC, EA may have just brought him back into popularity with a new Champions League RTTF card on November 15, available now via an SBC.

Felipe Anderson RTTF stats

Felipe Anderson RTTF stats
FUTBIN
Felipe Anderson’s RTTF SBC stats.

Felipe gets an upgrade from his regular 81 to an 84 OVR for this RTTF card. That 92 Pace is definitely the highlight of this card, and gives the Brazilian the potential to be one of the fastest players on the pitch in any given match.

An 89 Dribbling and 81 Passing are also worth mention, though his Shooting isn’t terrible either, coming in at a respectable 79. Where he is very quick, that doesn’t translate to a high physicality stat at just a 65.

The good news is that this SBC has only one squad building component to it which, as things stand, will set you back around 45,000 – 50,000 coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Felipe Anderson UCL RTTF SBC requirements

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in Squad: 11

Felipe Anderson UCL RTTF SBC Solutions

Below are some  of the cheapest available solutions to this SBC that doesn’t require any loyalty to complete either. No matter how you go about building your squad though, the In-Form player will be the most expensive unless you have one that will work already.

Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC solution
FUTBIN
Solution to Felipe Anderson’s RTTF SBC.
Felipe Anderson SBC solution 2
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution for Felipe Anderson’s RTTF SBC.

Being as there’s only one SBC to knock out you won’t get any additional pack rewards, just Anderson’s Champions League RTTF card, for completing the challenge, which might be something to consider before diving in.

We’re right in the thick of FIFA 21’s Road to the Final promo, so stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBCs, Objectives, TOTW upgrades, and other Ultimate Team updates as they happen.