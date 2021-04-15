FIFA 21 Title Update #14: patch notes, release time - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has dropped FIFA 21 Title Update 14, but don’t fret, there’s no major gameplay changes. However, a host of bugs have been fixed in Ultimate Team and Career Mode, and general visual updates are coming.

The latest FIFA 21 update isn’t necessarily the most groundbreaking. As the game’s cycle wanes and eyes gravitate towards FIFA 22, EA are just making sure any game-breaking bugs get squashed on the spot.

In Update #14 on April 14, that’s mostly to do with Ultimate Team. However, some interactions with Career Mode and visual bugs have been fixed as well.

What’s in FIFA 21 Title Update #14?

Regarding FUT, most of the bugs were to do with freezes and small equip issues.

Advertisement

The biggest of the bugs ⁠— which maybe cost a few players games in Weekend League ⁠— saw them accidentally forfeit matches due to the tile hovering over the quit button and not resume match on occasion.

Issues with the FIFA Playtime tool, designed to help players set limits on their time in-game, have also been fixed in both FUT and Career Mode. A bug with Playtime was chewing through players’ allocated games per day quickly if they turned the setting on.

Read More: Greedy FIFA fans are killing TOTW

Finally, some visual updates to kits and stadium ad-boards were added.

You can find a full list of the FIFA 21 Title Update 14 patch notes below.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 update 14 patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

Addressed the following issues: