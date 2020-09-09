FIFA 21 ratings reveal countdown: Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, more

EA SPORTS are about to reveal FIFA 21 player ratings, leaving fans wondering who will be the highest rated Ultimate Team cards for next season. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski are likely to be there or thereabouts – here's everything we know so far.

Stars from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other top divisions are given OVR ratings in every FIFA game. These reflect the performances from the past season, and can often spark debate about who deserves what.

With EA now setting a date for when player ratings will be unveiled, here we look at everything that's been confirmed along with some predictions of our own.

When are FIFA 21 player ratings coming out?

On September 8, the game's developers announced a new event called 'The Ratings Collective.' This came with a new trailer, revealing that two days later is when fans will have their first major batch of player ratings confirmed.

These will be released at 4pm (BST) on September 11.

🚨 Confirmed: EA SPORTS are dropping the first batch of #FIFA21 player ratings on Thursday at 4pm (UK). pic.twitter.com/zW2AFgZETw — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) September 8, 2020

Are beta player ratings real?

Some members of the community have been granted early access to the FIFA 21 beta, although many ratings in that build are unconfirmed. Now, we know when many players have their OVR score shown off for the first time.

Confirmed FIFA 21 player ratings

In this trailer, if you check it out frame by frame, three-player ratings have been released already. These can be seen below:

Steven Bergwijn (83)

Rodrygo (79)

Mason Mount (80)

These were not the only players included in the trailer, of course. Sergino Dest of Ajax, Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, and Man City's Phil Foden also featured. However, their ratings were more difficult to see with the cutting animations chopping off parts of their cards.

FIFA 21 highest OVR players predictions

The first batch of players don't really set a benchmark for OVR ratings, in all honesty. If one of them would have been around an 86, then it would be easier to predict the highest and those just below that level.

That being said, efforts from the last season of football can be a great guide for predicting player ratings. Below, we've compiled a short list of the top world stars and predicted how their Ultimate Team cards will shape up.

Lionel Messi (93)

Cristiano Ronaldo (93)

Robert Lewandowski (91)

Mohamed Salah (90)

Neymar (91)

Jan Oblak (91)

Virgil van Dijk (91)

Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Kylian Mbappe (91)

Sadio Mane (90)

You can also check out our full FIFA 21 player ratings predictions here, including a top 10 for all major leagues.

When we have confirmed FIFA 21 player ratings from EA SPORTS, we'll update this article with more information. Follow us @UltimateTeamUK for more breaking news, leaks, guides, and predictions.