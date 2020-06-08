FIFA 21 player ratings predictions: Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga & Ligue 1

FIFA 21 player ratings are bound to be one of the most important pieces of news fans get in the buildup to EA SPORTS' next installment of their flagship football series, and we've got predictions for the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and more.

The last few months have been a rollercoaster for any football fan, with the current global situation forcing many leagues to not just close their doors for live matches, but suspend competitions entirely until further notice. While some, like the English and Germany top divisions, have worked towards project restarts, others have called it a day.

That being said, we were almost done with the 2019/20 season when this all kicked off, and there's certainly enough in terms of performances, big moments, goals, assists and clean sheets to go off when it comes to predicting top-rated pros for next year's title.

Here, we have collected predictions from the Dexerto team for the top five divisions in Europe, including those of England, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. Throughout the course of this article you will be able to see how we expect player ratings to turn out for the best players in those respective leagues, with a list of top 10 selections for each.

So, starting with the Premier League, let's take a look through each of those divisions and who – pending, of course with transfers – we expect to see EA SPORTS put at the top of the tree next time around.

FIFA 21 player ratings: Predictions for all top leagues and teams

Premier League FIFA 21 player ratings

Below are our full predictions for the top 10 players in the Premier League, reflecting not only Liverpool's terrific season at the top of the table, but also some of the other standouts from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea as well. If you would like to read more about our selections, here is the full breakdown.

N’Golo Kante (88) OVR: 89 > 88

(88) OVR: 89 > 88 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (88) OVR: 88 > 88

(88) OVR: 88 > 88 Raheem Sterling (88) OVR: 88 > 88

(88) OVR: 88 > 88 Roberto Firmino (88) OVR: 86 > 88

(88) OVR: 86 > 88 Sergio Aguero (89) OVR: 89 > 89

(89) OVR: 89 > 89 Mohamed Salah (89) OVR: 90 > 90

(89) OVR: 90 > 90 Alisson (90) OVR: 89 > 90

(90) OVR: 89 > 90 Sadio Mane (90) OVR: 88 > 90

(90) OVR: 88 > 90 Virgil van Dijk (91) OVR: 90 > 91

(91) OVR: 90 > 91 Kevin De Bruyne (92) OVR: 91 > 92

Serie A FIFA 21 player ratings

It shouldn't be a surprise to see who we've picked at the summit of Serie A player ratings this year, because it's the same as last year. Cristiano Ronaldo was astonishing for Juventus during the season, scoring 21 times before the competition was suspended. If it restarts, that tally would more than certainly increase, too. Read our full predictions breakdown here, if you like.

Lautaro Martinez (87) OVR: 81 > 87

(87) OVR: 81 > 87 Lorenzo Insigne (87) OVR: 87 > 87

(87) OVR: 87 > 87 Luis Alberto (87) OVR: 84 > 87

(87) OVR: 84 > 87 Romelu Lukaku (87) OVR: 85 > 87

(87) OVR: 85 > 87 Kalidou Koulibaly (87) OVR: 89 > 87

(87) OVR: 89 > 87 Wojciech Szczesny (88) OVR: 86 > 88

(88) OVR: 86 > 88 Giorgio Chiellini (88) OVR: 89 > 88

(88) OVR: 89 > 88 Ciro Immobile (88) OVR: 86 > 88

(88) OVR: 86 > 88 Paulo Dybala (90) OVR: 88 > 90

(90) OVR: 88 > 90 Cristiano Ronaldo (94) OVR: 93 > 94

Bundesliga FIFA 21 player ratings

For the Germany Bundesliga, there have been many young stars emerge since FIFA 20 was released, so we're expecting to see the likes of Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner (if he sticks around at RB Leipzig), and Kai Havertz feature in the top 10 for FIFA 21. Here is our main predictions article, for more information.

Yann Sommer (85) OVR: 84 > 85

(85) OVR: 84 > 85 Kai Havertz (86) OVR: 84 > 86

(86) OVR: 84 > 86 Thomas Muller (87) OVR: 86 > 87

(87) OVR: 86 > 87 Timo Werner (87) OVR: 83 > 87

(87) OVR: 83 > 87 Joshua Kimmich (87) OVR: 86 > 87

(87) OVR: 86 > 87 Matts Hummels (87) OVR: 87 > 87

(87) OVR: 87 > 87 Thiago (87) OVR: 87 > 87

(87) OVR: 87 > 87 Jadon Sancho (87) OVR: 84 > 87

(87) OVR: 84 > 87 Marco Reus (89) OVR: 88 > 89

(89) OVR: 88 > 89 Robert Lewandowski (90) OVR: 89 > 90

La Liga FIFA 21 player ratings

It's been a crazy season for the Spanish top flight, with Barcelona falling away from their usual high standards and Getafe flying towards the top end of the table. But, who do we think will be in the top-rated payers next year? Here are our La Liga predictions.

Casemiro (88) OVR: 87 > 88

(88) OVR: 87 > 88 Luka Modrić (88) OVR: 89 > 88

(88) OVR: 89 > 88 Sergio Ramos (89) OVR: 89 > 89

(89) OVR: 89 > 89 Luis Suarez (89) OVR: 89 > 89

(89) OVR: 89 > 89 Thibaut Courtois (89) OVR: 88 > 89

(89) OVR: 88 > 89 Antoine Griezmann (89) OVR: 89 > 89

(89) OVR: 89 > 89 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90) OVR: 90 > 90

(90) OVR: 90 > 90 Jan Oblak (91) OVR: 91 > 91

(91) OVR: 91 > 91 Eden Hazard (91) OVR: 91 > 91

(91) OVR: 91 > 91 Lionel Messi (95) OVR: 94 > 95

Ligue 1 FIFA 21 player ratings

You might be expecting a full Paris Saint Germain team here, but it's not exactly like that. Here are our full predictions, with Neymar at the very top.

Houssem Aouar (84) OVR: 81 > 84

(84) OVR: 81 > 84 Edinson Cavani (85) OVR: 88 > 85

(85) OVR: 88 > 85 Wissam Ben Yedder (85) OVR: 83 > 85

(85) OVR: 83 > 85 Mauro Icardi (85) OVR: 85 > 85

(85) OVR: 85 > 85 Marco Verratti (86) OVR: 86 > 86

(86) OVR: 86 > 86 Marquinhos (87) OVR: 86 > 87

(87) OVR: 86 > 87 Angel Di Maria (87) OVR: 86 > 87

(87) OVR: 86 > 87 Thiago Silva (87) OVR: 87 > 87

(87) OVR: 87 > 87 Kylian Mbappe (90) OVR: 89 > 90

(90) OVR: 89 > 90 Neymar (92) OVR: 92 > 92

So, there you have it! Those are all of our player rating predictions for FIFA 21, based on the top five competitive leagues in Europe. If you think we missed somebody out this time around, head over to our Twitter page @UltimateTeamUK and get in on the debate.