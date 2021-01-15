 How to complete FIFA 21 Liverpool v Man United Showdown SBC: Milner & McTominay - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Liverpool v Man United Showdown SBC: Milner & McTominay

Published: 15/Jan/2021 1:58

by Andrew Amos
McTominay and Milner Showdown SBC FIFA 21 Header
Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face off in a monstrous top of the table clash in the Premier League on January 17. To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on a Showdown SBC featuring midfielders Milner and McTominay. Here’s how you can get them.

It’s the match that could ultimately decide the Premier League champion for 2021. Liverpool and Manchester United are facing off in a top of the table clash at Anfield. It was here, just last year, when Salah sealed Liverpool’s title, and United will want revenge.

To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on an SBC that you might want to get in on. Midfielders James Milner and Scott McTominay are part of the Showdown package for this clash.

Because it’s a Showdown, ultimately you’ll have to take sides. There’s a big stat boost on offer for the winner ⁠— if Liverpool win, you will get a +2 upgrade on Milner. Same goes for Manchester United and McTominay’s 85-rated card. If the two teams draw, you’ll still get a +1 upgrade.

How to complete Milner Showdown SBC

Milner’s 85-rated Showdown card is already a +5 upgrade on his base card. However, none of the stats are truly electrifying. Sure, he gets a very handy +17 Pace upgrade, but it’s only bringing it up to 75. You’ll definitely need a modifier like Shadow to take it to a decent level.

He also has a handy +13 Shooting upgrade ⁠— including 99 Penalties and 97 Shot power ⁠— and some other small changes across the board. While it likely won’t be a meta card, if you want to back the Reds, you could get a handy 87-rated midfielder for your squad at the end of it all.

Cost: 170,000 to 190,000 coins.

Liverpool

  • # of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Liverpool Showdown SBC solution for Milner

National Duty

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Duty SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

How to complete McTominay Showdown SBC

McTominay’s card is a lot more balanced in its upgrades, but it still will suffer the same shortfalls as Milner. The +8 Pace upgrade brings him up to a slightly better 76 Pace, and the extra defensive stats ⁠— 83 Defending and 91 Physical ⁠— make him very strong at CDM.

Chuck on a Shadow chem style, and he could very well be a nice upgrade in the midfield. However, you’ll want to hedge your bets and hope he gets that very appealing 87-rated card.

Cost: 135,000 to 150,000 coins.

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester United: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Manchester United SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

You’ll have right up until kickoff on January 17 to pick a side and complete the SBC. While they definitely aren’t the best value SBCs on the market, if you’re a fan of either squad, it can still be worth picking up.

If you do end up parting ways with your coins for this Showdown SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with how either Milner or McTominay hold up in your squad.

FIFA 21 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees

Published: 14/Jan/2021 16:53

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 team of the year toty image
EA SPORTS have confirmed the FIFA 21 TOTY (Team of the Year) promo is coming soon to Ultimate Team, and the community will decide who will feature once again with their votes. 

Contents

The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have proven to be a constant in the mode. Team of the Year, much like Team of the Week, will always come around at the same time as usual – and that’s January.

With 2020 behind us, many will be looking forward to seeing who will be named TOTY nominees.

fifa 21 bruno fernandes manchester united
EA SPORTS
There are some players that will definitely make the Team of the Year, like Bruno Fernandes. 

EA officially confirmed the arrival of their next FIFA 21 event on January 6, with voting opening a day later – on January 7. 

How to vote

FIFA 21 TOTY voting is being conducted on the official FIFA 21 website, and that’s where nominees have been posted – still live as of January 14, 2021.

To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:

  1. Load up the official FIFA 21 TOTY voting page.
  2. Visit the tab for Team of the Year.
  3. Select the nominees you would like to vote for.
  4. Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.

Team of the Year release date and time

Vote now for your Team of the Year in FIFA 21.

Based on information sent to us by EA, January 18 is when voting stops for the event. Then, it will only be a matter of time for the promo cards to start rolling out.

There is talk that the official release date of the entire TOTY squad will be January 25 – giving EA a few days to publicize the winners in each category of positions.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year nominees confirmed

Nominees have been confirmed for Team of the Year 2020, with defenders, goalkeepers, midfielders, and strikers ready to be voted on.

There are standouts from all of Europe’s top divisions, including Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.

So, let’s take a look at who has been nominated by EA SPORTS this time.

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

Best goalkeepers in 2020.
  • Alisson
  • Courtois
  • Ederson
  • Hradecky
  • Mandanda
  • Navas
  • Neuer

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

Best defenders in 2020.
  • Acerbi
  • Alexander-Arnold
  • Amavi
  • Angelino
  • Davies
  • De Vrij
  • Ginter
  • Hernandez
  • Hummels
  • Jesus Navas
  • Jordi Alba
  • Kimpembe
  • Laporte
  • Marquinhos
  • Robertson
  • Sergio Ramos
  • Van Dijk
  • Thiago Silva

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

Best midfielders in 2020.
  • Aouar
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • De Bruyne
  • Fekir
  • Gomez
  • Gosens
  • Guerreiro
  • Henderson
  • Kimmich
  • Kovacic
  • Kroos
  • Luis Alberto
  • Merino
  • Parejo
  • Renato Sanches
  • Sabitzer
  • Son
  • Stindl
  • Thiago

FIFA 21 TOTY Forwards

Best forwards in 2020.
  • Andre Silva
  • Ben Yedder
  • Benzema
  • Caputo
  • Ronaldo
  • Di Maria
  • Dybala
  • Grealish
  • Haaland
  • Immobile
  • Ings
  • Insigne
  • Joao Felix
  • Joselu
  • Kane
  • Kramaric
  • Lewandowski
  • Lukaku
  • Mane
  • Mbappe
  • Messi
  • Neymar Jr
  • Salah
  • Sterling
  • Suarez
  • Vardy

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

As we can see in the graphics, the TOTY 21 card design is slightly different to last time – which had a huge banner wrapped around it in FIFA 20.

The full card design is yet to be released, but we’ll update you when we’ve finally seen it in the wild!

Team of the Year predictions

Here’s some TOTY predictions we prepared for the event. Now you can see how accurate, or badly, we called it.

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Thiago – Liverpool
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • LW: Neymar – PSG
  • LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Once we’ve got more information, we’ll update this article! Until then, catch all of the Team of the Year news on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. 