FIFA 21 La Liga highest ratings predictions | Top 10 players

EA SPORTS will have a hard job picking the top player ratings overall for the next game, never mind just for the Spanish top flight. That said, let's take a look at our FIFA 21 La Liga player ratings predictions ahead of release.

Every year, the new FIFA release brings an update that moves football’s biggest video game into the modern day. It reflects all the changes made during the transfer window and, more importantly, how certain players have improved or digressed from the previous year.

While the very top ratings will likely look the same as they have done in years past, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar donning the top spots, it gets more interesting as you move down and see some of the young talent flying through.

Obviously, there won't be many surprises in terms of who you see in the list. Top footballers from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and others are always right at the very top.

However, we’ve predicted a few rises and falls among some of the world’s greatest players, with World Cup winners slowly losing their lustre and young talent emerging as the next big thing.

So, let’s take a look at our predictions.

FIFA 21 La Liga top rated players: Predictions

10. Casemiro (88)

OVR: 87 > 88

Casemiro has become a staple in Real Madrid's midfield. A defensive hero that, at 28 years of age, is in the prime of his career, and he doesn't look like slowing down any time soon. Surely, he will be included in the top set of Spanish league picks.

9. Luka Modrić (88)

OVR: 89 > 88

Luka Modrić is a legend in many ways, and a seriously underrated talent when you think about his long career at the top of the game.

At 34 years of age, the Croatian is heading towards his final years as a top player, and we think his overall might decrease slightly to reflect that. That said, somewhere near the top of the mountain is where he belongs.

8. Sergio Ramos (89)

OVR: 89 > 89

No footballer currently playing at the top level personifies the idea of a 'vicious competitor' quite like Sergio Ramos, but that's exactly why he's such a successful player. Although the central defender isn't getting any younger, his performances are still up there with the best centre-backs in the world, so we think his overall rating will stay the same.

7. Luis Suarez (89)

OVR: 89 > 89

You might have been thinking this was going to be a full Madrid set for a moment, but fear not. The next prediction is from Barcelona's current crop.

Despite missing a sizeable portion of the season due to injury, Luis Suarez has been an integral part of his team's attack when he's been on the pitch. In 17 La Liga games he scored 11 goals and got 7 assists. You could argue that Suarez's rating should comfortably be in the 90s, but having missed much of the season, we think his overall might well stay the same.

6. Thibaut Courtois (89)

OVR: 88 > 89

Courtois became Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper after his move from Chelsea last season, and quickly proved that the magnitude of the position and the club was not lost on him. This season, he's kept 12 clean sheets in 24 league games, topping the La Liga leaderboard, and an improved rating should probably reflect that.

5. Antoine Griezmann (89)

OVR: 89 > 89

Griezmann's move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona hasn't provided quite the goal output many were expecting, but Griezmann is still a young and deadly finisher. Eight goals and six assists in 26 league games isn't a stat to brag about, but doesn't quite warrant a decrease in rating... yet.

4. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90)

OVR: 90 > 90

Ter Stegen, the Barcelona top keeper, is undoubtedly one of the most consistently incredible goalkeepers in world football. He's not quite had performances or stat lines on the same level as the likes of Courtois this season, but there are few players you'd pick to hold it down at the back ahead of him.

No increase in stats here, but definitely no decrease either.

3. Jan Oblak (91)

OVR: 91 > 91

Jan Oblak rounds out the top of the incredible goalkeepers that La Liga fans are graced with on a weekly basis.

The Slovenian national currently sits behind only Courtois and Getafe's David Soria in the clean sheets leaderboard, and is consistently one of the key players on the pitch for Atletico on match day. Don't be surprised if his rating improves, but we're not expecting it.

2. Eden Hazard (91)

OVR: 91 > 91

Eden Hazard hasn't had enough of a chance to prove himself this season, having spent a lot of time in the medical room instead of on the pitch, but he's one of very few players regularly roped into discussions surrounding the likes of Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo, and that speaks to where he could end up.

He won't drop in FIFA 21, but watch out for a big increase in FIFA 22 if he manages to get some actual game time in.

1. Lionel Messi (95)

OVR: 94 > 95

Who else? Lionel Messi is, in the eyes of the majority, the greatest player to ever grace the beautiful game, and in FIFA he continues to be nothing short of exceptional.

He's a complete anomaly both in and out of game, and after having a tremendous campaign thus far – scoring 19 and assisting 12 in 22 matches – we think he'll be rewarded with a boost to 95 base overall, becoming the first player to ever do so.

There are some La Liga players who have had great seasons, or we wouldn't be surprised to see around the top 10. The likes of Arthur and Frenkie de Jong were highly-rated players in FIFA 20, and could see big boosts going into the new game, especially if the remainder of the season is played out and they continue to shine.

So, what do you think of this list? Reckon there will be some more surprising choices, or do you expect the status quo to remain going into FIFA 21? Let us know by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.