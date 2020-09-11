Romelu Lukaku takes swipe at EA for “messing” with FIFA 21 ratings

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has been dealt a huge blow in the FIFA 21 ratings, and has even taken a cheeky pop at EA SPORTS over the OVR his Ultimate Team card will have in the next game.

The Belgian talisman enjoyed a great vein of form since signing for the club, managed by former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte. After signing for the Milan club from Manchester United, Rom netted 23 goals in 36 appearances.

With such a fantastic return, he had really pushed on from the disappointment in front of goal during the end of his last Premier League stint.

On September 10, he was also named in the Top 100 players in FIFA 21, but his rating was a topic of conversation.

Lukaku FIFA 21 rating raises eyebrows

Just like last year, he's had to settle for an 85 OVR. No upgrade.

Adding to his long list of EA SPORTS driven social media comments, the forward made his opinion known the following day.

He tweeted: "Let’s be honest FIFA just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... I ain’t with this sh*t. I know what I do."

Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020

Lukaku was just one of many players to have received an eyebrow-raising score for the game. For example, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting just an 87 this time didn't go down too well with supporters. Romelu was named in the top three strongest players in the title, though.

Previous gripes with EA

In the past, he's hit out about ratings of special card, like FIFA 20's Team of the Season So Far. There, he was omitted from the original Serie A lineup and later added as a promotional Squad Building challenge.

It doesn't matter if i didn't get an upgrade on a videogame as long i'm improving in real life ⚽️😄 #ProEvoMightGiveMeOne.... — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 18, 2017

Based on performances, Lukaku will obviously be able to earn promo cards for performances next season. Scoring just as many as he did last term will be a good omen. Team of the Week is released regularly, not to mention the ample events in-game.

Though, he doesn't seem to care at this point either way.