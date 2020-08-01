Diego Forlan drops cheekiest FIFA 21 ICON teaser yet

EA SPORTS have only revealed one ICON for FIFA 21 so far and that’s Eric Cantona, although another former Manchester United striker has sparked speculations about his inclusion - Diego Forlan.

Forlan was an absolute powerhouse of a player, recording 221 goals and lifting multiple trophies during his career. In 2018, though, he decided to hang up those famous boots of his.

One of the Uruguayan’s finest moments came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, popping in free kicks and long shots during the tournament. He scored five goals in total, scooping the prestigious Golden Ball for his country.

Now, 10 years on, some players have been left wondering if he’ll soon feature in the FIFA games again. This time, with a legend card.

Diego Forlan to be added to FIFA 21 ICONs?

Concept designs of all different varieties are shared online, and many members of the community have their own wish lists.

After sharing one of our own graphics on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, Forlan sparked new speculation that he too would be joining Cantona in the newest series of ICON cards.

Responding to a mock-up design, he simply posted a smirk emoji - seen below.

😏 — Diego Forlán (@DiegoForlan7) July 31, 2020

Like a bolt out the blue, the former player has been linked by hundreds of Twitter users since. The information is scarce on the next ICONs to be revealed, and with not much to go off, this is just enough to fuel rumors of his inclusion.

Many fans based in Latin America have been crossing their fingers for more officially licensed leagues from the continent to appear in EA SPORTS’ games. After all, that mega CONMEBOL update in FIFA 20, as well as Tigres getting their own stadium in the next title, shows the developers are keen to connect with fans from across the world.

Will Forlan be the next surprise for LATAM fans? Only time will tell, but this might be the cheekiest teaser we’ve seen so far.

Fingers crossed, we’ll have official confirmation about the upcoming ICON list soon. Until then, have a sniff around Twitter for teasers like everybody else.