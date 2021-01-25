 FIFA 21 Future Stars countdown LIVE: promo start time, predictions, FUT packs, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Future Stars countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 25/Jan/2021 7:21 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 6:38

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 promo Future Stars is now on its way in Ultimate Team.
We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, we should see the flash-forward event arrive soon after ⁠— EA usually drops the exciting super-boosted young team in early February.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.

Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.

When will Future Stars 2021 begin?

Team of the Year has officially begun, and that means the next promo ⁠— Future Stars ⁠— should be just around the corner. EA has yet to lock in any dates, but Dexerto expects the first squad will be released in early February at the latest.

The “flashforward” promo often arrives soon after Team of the Year. That should be late January, leaving February 5 as a likely date for Future Stars to begin.

The event should run for two weeks, and end by around mid-February.

Last year also saw EA spread the Future Stars release across two weeks, with two teams. The second FUT squad could drop on February 12.

Either way, the first date confirmation we should get ⁠— outside of leaks ⁠— will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.

Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

HHezerS wins FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2: final standings & results

Published: 25/Jan/2021 1:22

by Bill Cooney
Italian FIFA player Lucio ‘HHezerS’ Vecchione managed a massive comeback to win the second Global Series EU Qualifier, stamping his ticket to the European Playoffs later this year.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach their respective playoffs, and the second PS4 play-in tournament wrapped up on Jan. 24.

With $65,000 in total prize money on the line and a ton of Global Series points as well, players had plenty of reasons to fight their way through the double-elimination bracket, but in the end, only HHezerS would come out on top.

FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2 Top 10 final standings

Place Player Earnings GS Points
1 HHezerS $15,000 1,500
2 Unsal $12,000 1,200
3 Tom $10,000 1,000
4 Denis $6,000 900
5 JRA $4,000 800
6 Adriman $4,000 800
7 Obrun2002 $2,000 700
8 ZaykaPoehali $2,000 700
9 aaygun96 $1,500 600
10 StefanoPinna $1,500 600

After falling to current ePremier League champion Thomas ‘Tom’ Leese in the upper bracket semi-finals, HHezerS swept through the losers bracket, even beating out Tom when the two met again in the Loser’s Final 4-1.

From there, it was on to face Unsal in the Grand Final. The Swede made his first few matches look easy, and was the one to send Tom down to the lower table, but HHezerS wouldn’t even give him time to catch his breath, snatching two dominant wins in a row to wrap things up.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
The FIFA 21 Global Series schedule.

All the players who didn’t qualify this time around will still have three more tournaments to try their skills, and amass more Global Series points even if they don’t take the top spot.

Winning the qualifier outright isn’t required for qualification in the Playoffs either, it is an automatic ticket in, but players with enough GS Points can still make the cut as well.

All of this is an effort to reach the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup sometime this summer, where the best of the best will battle it out for bragging rights and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. So, be sure to stick with Dexerto as we get further into the Global Series season for 2021.