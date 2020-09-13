FIFA 21 Bundesliga player ratings: Sancho, Lewandowski, Neuer & more

FIFA 20 players are all turning their eyes towards the next EA SPORTS flagship game, FIFA 21, and if you're wondering about player ratings, we've got the most highly rated players from the Bundesliga.

In the previous installment of the video game franchise, the German top flight was inevitably dominated by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Red Bull Leipzig players.

It appears that that's not set to change, with some serious talents rising in prominence during the 2019/20 season, and that will only continue following Bayern Munich's victory in the Champions League.

As football is a very opinionated sport, there's a good chance that one or two of these ratings might not be to your tastes. The pace of Jadon Sancho and Serge Gnabry, for example, has come under much scrutiny.

Below you can find the top 10 players in the Bundesliga for FIFA 21, and below that our original predictions. There are some notable absences from the Bundesliga top 10, with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner having made their way to London, and Jadon Sancho's future still in doubt. Feel free to tweet us and let us know how many we got wrong.

FIFA 21 Bundesliga top 10 rated players

Robert Lewandowski (91) Manuel Neuer (89) Joshua Kimmich (88) Jadon Sancho (87) Thomas Muller (86) Mats Hummels (86) Yann Sommer (86) Serge Gnabry (85) Thiago (85) Marco Reus (85)

Unsurprisingly, Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich rule the roost (still). The European Champions had an excellent season. Whether they can keep hold of Thiago remains to be seen - with English Champions Liverpool reportedly circling.

Jadon Sancho also received a healthy upgrade of 3, but many have questioned his pace, which falls bizarrely low at 83. Maybe Man Utd will back out of their attempts to sign him upon seeing his pace deteriorate so significantly. We doubt it, but sill. We also have a full breakdown of Borussia Dortmund's players here.

FIFA 21 Bundesliga top rated players: our predictions

10. Yann Sommer

OVR: 84 > 85

The 85 range of players is bound to be stacked in FIFA 21, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phillipe Coutinho, Manuel Neuer, and a few others probably being around that sort of mark. EA might even put them higher, but that's all up for debate.

However, we decided to focus on Yann Sommer for the season he's had between the sticks for Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Swiss shot stopper has become one of the strongest in the league, if not the strongest, and this list reflects that.

9. Kai Havertz

OVR: 84 > 86

We'll come onto Jadon Sancho later in the list, but as far as rising talents go in the Bundesliga this season, Kai Havertz has forced his way into the conversation. Germany have been crying out for exciting forwards for years now, and this 20-year-old looks to be the answer. An exciting future ahead, and well worthy of the top 10.

8. Thomas Muller

OVR: 86 > 87

Thomas Muller has enjoyed one of his best seasons in recent memory, there's no doubt about that. Rising in prominence back in 2010, he took home the golden boot in South Africa and has turned into one of the most consistent performers Germany has had ever since. He might not have got back to the goal scoring level he might want, but with the most assists in the league, 87 sounds about right.

7. Leroy Sane

OVR: 86 > 87

We had previously put Timo Werner in this spot, after a fantastic year for RB Leipzig. However, he's got his dream move to the Premier League now and in his place we're putting Leroy Sane.

The speedster excelled greatly under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and if he can out of his recent injury rut, there's no reason why he can't tear it up in Germany. 87 sounds about right.

6. Joshua Kimmich

OVR: 86 > 87

Joshua Kimmich has proven over the years that he's far too creative to be settling for a position in Bayern's defence, and his foray into the midfield has been a definite success. If an upgrade isn't on the menu, we'd be highly surprised.

5. Matts Hummels

OVR: 87 > 87

87 sounds about right for Hummels. He has kicked back into gear since returning to Borussia Dortmund, there's no doubt about that, but rating wise it seems about right for him to stay at the same level as FIFA 20. One thing he will be expecting, though, is an increase in passing and pace for the new title. That's for sure.

4. Thiago

OVR: 87 > 87

The creative maestro is the glue that keeps everything together in that Bayern team. Thiago was handpicked by Pep Guardiola from the Barcelona system when he joined as boss back in 2013, and the fans at the Allianz have never looked back. He's been an incredible midfielder during the 2019/20 season, but we'd be surprised to see him go up any further.

3. Jadon Sancho

OVR: 84 > 87

There's been a jetpack strapped to Jadon Sancho's career ever since he joined BVB, and an increase of three ratings should be in order. He's another that could be on his way to the Premier League, however.

Regardless, the English winger has been a standout for the Black and Yellows for some time, and with 17 goals and 17 assists in 27 games at the time of writing, little argument should be had about an 87 rated card in FIFA 21.

2. Marco Reus

OVR: 88 > 89

Marco might be 31-years-old nowadays, but he's shown no signs of slowing down for Dortmund. If anything, the experience of him, Hummels, and other veterans at the club has given young stars like Sancho and Haaland the right conditions to blossom. Reus has had a great season in his own right, though, and he should keep his place as the second best in the division.

1. Robert Lewandowski

OVR: 89 > 90

Look around the world right now, especially the top leagues in Europe, and you may struggle to name a better pure striker than Lewandowski.

The Polish international has been doing what he does best – scoring goal after goal – for multiple campaigns now. With 29 goals in 27 matches, he's leading the way in Germany, hence the countless special cards in the current game. Top of the charts sounds about right, once again.

Those are the top 10 Bundesliga FIFA 21 player ratings, featuring some of the best players on the planet, let alone the country. Let us know how you feel about our picks by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK!