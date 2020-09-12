FIFA 21 ratings: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan revealed

A handful of teams have started to reveal their best player ratings for FIFA 21. Here, we take a look at AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea.

As is tradition before a new FIFA is released, EA SPORTS have begun their drip release of ratings. The Top 100 cards, which are headlined by Lionel Messi, have already been revealed.

However, fans want more. They want to know how their favorite club is shaping up, and if there are going to be a few hidden gems when it comes to starting anew with FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Three partner clubs of EA – AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea – have all revealed some of their best players as well, including a few cards that missed out on the Top 100 rankings. So, let’s dive into them.

AC Milan FIFA 21 ratings

Kicking off with AC Milan, they are perhaps unsurprisingly headlined by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian international has been one of AC’s best players for a few years now and is always a stand out when it comes to Serie A ‘keepers.

Behind him, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessio Romagnoli both have 83 overalls at opposite ends of the pitch. Zlatan’s 88 shooting will get players excited to use him again.

New signing Sandro Tonali also makes into AC’s top-rated players with a 77 overall, so he’ll likely be a solid building block when the game finally releases.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 85 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 83 Alessio Romagnoli - 83 Theo Hernandez - 80 Simon Kjaer - 80 Hakan Calhanoglu - 79 Ante Rebic - 79 Mateo Musacchio - 78 Sandro Toanli - 77 Franck Kessie - 77 Conti - 77 Calabria - 76 Lucas Paqueta - 76 Bennacer - 75 Brahim Diaz - 74 Rafael Leao - 74 Saelemaekers - 72 Maldini - 59

Borussia Dortmund FIFA 21 ratings

Switching focus to Borussia Dortmund, and we already know that Erling Haaland is going to be one of the deadliest strikers in the game. The Norwegian simply can’t stop scoring goals and has been given a huge boost.

He’ll be supported by the likes of Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard, who have been 84 and 83 respectively. Jadon Sancho, a target for Manchester United, wasn’t included in the reveal, but he was a part of the Top 1oo list, and he’s likely to be Dortmund’s highest-rated player if he stays.

Jadon Sancho - 87 Mats Hummels - 86 Marco Reus - 85 Erling Haaland - 84 Axel Witsel - 84 Roman Burki - 84 Julian Brandt - 84 Thorgan Hazard - 83 Emre Can - 82 Thomas Meunier - 81 Thomas Delaney - 81 Lukasz Piszczek - 80 Nico Schulz - 80 Dan-Axel Zagadou - 79 Marwin Hitz - 78 Manuel Akjani - 78 Mahmoud Dahoud - 76 Marius Wolf - 76 Marcel Schmelzer - 74 Jude Bellingham - 69 Gio Reyna - 68

Chelsea FIFA 21 ratings

Finally, after a stunning transfer window that has seen the arrival of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Thiago Silva – Chelsea are in prime position to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Their new signings are all boosted from FIFA 20, but the Blues’ best player is a holdover from last year – with N’Golo Kante clocking in with another 88 overall.

N'Golo Kante - 88 Thiago Silva - 85 Timo Werner - 85 Kai Havertz - 85 Hakim Ziyech - 85 Cesar Azpilicueta - 84 Jorginho - 83 Mateo Kovacic - 83 Christian Pulisic - 81 Marcos Alonso - 81 Toni Rudiger - 81 Ben Chilwell - 81 Kurt Zouma - 80 Mason Mount - 80 Olivier Giroud - 79 Andreas Christensen - 79 Ross Barkley - 78 Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 78

Of course, these aren’t all the ratings from each team – we are still awaiting the ratings of anyone who is lower than these, but it is interesting to get an early look at them.

As we continue to build towards the release of FIFA 21, more and more ratings are set to be revealed, so keep checking back with Dexerto and UltimateTeamUK for more.