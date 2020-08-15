FIFA 21 beta leaks reveal soundtrack, Roma badge, and more

The FIFA 21 closed beta is finally live and players have been uncovering some highly sought after details during their trial run – including the soundtrack as well as Roma’s new name and look.

Each year, prior to the demo and EA Access period, some lucky FIFA fans are invited to the closed beta. This could be because they’re a hardcore Career Mode player, one of the best in Ultimate’s Team FUT Champs, or thanks to the random luck of the draw.

Advertisement

With it being a beta, plenty of things can be changed as player ratings aren’t set in stone, there are general kinks to work out, and because a late transfer might shake up the look of a number of top teams.

Though some things do stay the same, and this year, we’ve gotten some early details.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 soundtrack

Aside from the gameplay, transfers, and new modes, the new FIFA soundtrack is always a big talking point between players. Plenty of fans want to see their favorite hits make an appearance, but it’s usually the unknown tunes that get stuck in people’s heads that everyone remembers more.

Read More: Why FIFA 21 abandoning Pro Clubs is a huge mistake

This year is set to be no different, as the street vibes and sounds of the VOLTA mode will be incorporated in the overall soundtrack and not just locked away.

Below, you can check out a list of the current songs on the FIFA 21 soundtrack according to SportBible, and if more are added, we’ll be sure to add them in.

Advertisement

Ay Caramba by Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo and Young T & Bugsey

Broken Love by Quarantino

Little Man - Extreme Works by Sia

Morrow by 070 Shake

Beginning by LA Priest

Bad Habits by Madame Gandhi

Stop this Flame - Celeste

Turn Up The Bass (Julian Jumpin Perez Jumpin Mix) by Tyree Cooper

Exit Sign by Kah-Lo

Synthfly by Cut 'n' Paste

Daddy's Groove by Borracho

Live this Wild by Lil Mosey

Be Sharp Say Nowt by Patrick Topping

Pop Boy by Stormzy feat Aitch

The Riddle by Gigi D'Agostino

Heartbeat by DOU12E

Baiana by Bakermat

Listen to Their No by Underworld

Offence by Little Simz

The Function by Dai Burger

Win by Koder

Hmmm by TrueMendous

The Difference by Flume, Toro Y Moi

Hypnagogic by Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris

Blue World by Mac Miller

Roma badge, name, and stadium in FIFA 21

At the beginning of August, it was announced that Italian giants AS Roma wouldn’t have their official kit, badges, or stadium in FIFA 21 after agreeing on a licensing deal with PES.

In the FIFA 21 beta, it has been revealed that they were be called Roma FC, play at the Stadion Olympik, and have a similar badge to that of Sivasspor in Turkey.

No Serie B in FIFA 21

On top of that, some players have reported that Serie B is not in FIFA 21. Whether this is because of EA losing another licensing deal or if they haven’t agreed on an extension, is unknown.

Advertisement

Serie B is removed from #FIFA21



EA seem to be losing a lot of their Italian licensing — FIFA 21 Beta Leaks (@FIFA21BetaLeak) August 14, 2020

In terms of the soundtrack and Serie B, these could change once the game launches in October, but it’ll be up to EA.

If things change, you’ll be able to keep up with breaking news and updates on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.