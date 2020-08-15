FIFA 21 beta leaks reveal soundtrack, Roma badge, and more

The FIFA 21 closed beta is finally live and players have been uncovering some highly sought after details during their trial run – including the soundtrack as well as Roma’s new name and look.
Each year, prior to the demo and EA Access period, some lucky FIFA fans are invited to the closed beta. This could be because they’re a hardcore Career Mode player, one of the best in Ultimate’s Team FUT Champs, or thanks to the random luck of the draw.
With it being a beta, plenty of things can be changed as player ratings aren’t set in stone, there are general kinks to work out, and because a late transfer might shake up the look of a number of top teams.
Though some things do stay the same, and this year, we’ve gotten some early details.
FIFA 21 soundtrack
Aside from the gameplay, transfers, and new modes, the new FIFA soundtrack is always a big talking point between players. Plenty of fans want to see their favorite hits make an appearance, but it’s usually the unknown tunes that get stuck in people’s heads that everyone remembers more.
This year is set to be no different, as the street vibes and sounds of the VOLTA mode will be incorporated in the overall soundtrack and not just locked away.
Below, you can check out a list of the current songs on the FIFA 21 soundtrack according to SportBible, and if more are added, we’ll be sure to add them in.
- Ay Caramba by Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo and Young T & Bugsey
- Broken Love by Quarantino
- Little Man - Extreme Works by Sia
- Morrow by 070 Shake
- Beginning by LA Priest
- Bad Habits by Madame Gandhi
- Stop this Flame - Celeste
- Turn Up The Bass (Julian Jumpin Perez Jumpin Mix) by Tyree Cooper
- Exit Sign by Kah-Lo
- Synthfly by Cut 'n' Paste
- Daddy's Groove by Borracho
- Live this Wild by Lil Mosey
- Be Sharp Say Nowt by Patrick Topping
- Pop Boy by Stormzy feat Aitch
- The Riddle by Gigi D'Agostino
- Heartbeat by DOU12E
- Baiana by Bakermat
- Listen to Their No by Underworld
- Offence by Little Simz
- The Function by Dai Burger
- Win by Koder
- Hmmm by TrueMendous
- The Difference by Flume, Toro Y Moi
- Hypnagogic by Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris
- Blue World by Mac Miller
Roma badge, name, and stadium in FIFA 21
At the beginning of August, it was announced that Italian giants AS Roma wouldn’t have their official kit, badges, or stadium in FIFA 21 after agreeing on a licensing deal with PES.
In the FIFA 21 beta, it has been revealed that they were be called Roma FC, play at the Stadion Olympik, and have a similar badge to that of Sivasspor in Turkey.
Roma’s badge in #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/R0hdLLmyOB
— FIFA 21 Beta Leaks (@FIFA21BetaLeak) August 13, 2020
No Serie B in FIFA 21
On top of that, some players have reported that Serie B is not in FIFA 21. Whether this is because of EA losing another licensing deal or if they haven’t agreed on an extension, is unknown.
Serie B is removed from #FIFA21
EA seem to be losing a lot of their Italian licensing
— FIFA 21 Beta Leaks (@FIFA21BetaLeak) August 14, 2020
In terms of the soundtrack and Serie B, these could change once the game launches in October, but it’ll be up to EA.
If things change, you’ll be able to keep up with breaking news and updates on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.