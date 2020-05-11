FIFA 20 Eredivisie TOTS Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

Football fans in Holland will be waiting in anticipation for EA SPORTS to finally reveal the Eredivisie Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF), and while it looks to be released shortly, let's take a look at those who will probably be included.

A handful of top leagues have already seen their top performers rewarded in-game with fresh TOTSSF cards, all of which have insanely high ratings, with some being handed a huge boost for the event.

When is the Eredivisie TOTSSF coming out?

The Premier League, La Liga, Saudi Pro League, and others have been released at the time of writing – with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Ramos having made the cut, but what about the top flight in the Netherlands?

Well, the release date for that set is yet to be confirmed. However, based on last year's content schedule, it's expected sometime in the near future with most of the most popular leagues already out of the way. As soon as we know, though, we'll be the first to let you know.

As many fans of the sport will know already, the Eredivisie has been declared null and void for the 2019/20 season, with no league title having been handed out. At the time of cancellation, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were joint top of the division in terms of points, both racking up 56 from 25 games played.

While games have come to an end in the country, unlike others like the Premier League and Bundesliga that look to be edging towards restarts, that doesn't mean to say the top performers from the season won't be rewarded for their efforts.

Here, we look at who we think will feature in this season's TOTSSF.

FIFA 20 Eredivisie TOTS So Far Predictions

Andre Onana (91)

Nicolas Tagliafico (92)

Joel Veltman (90)

Cyriel Dessers (87)

Daley Blind (89)

Steven Berghuis (90)

Teun Koopmeiners (87)

Hakim Ziyech (93)

Myron Boadu (87)

Donny van de Beek (91)

Calvin Stengs (88)

Dusan Tadic (90)

Denzel Dumfries (88)

Quincy Promes (90)

Chidera Ejuke (88)

Lisandro Martinez (90)

Fredrik Midtsjo (87)

Marco Bizot (88)

Luis Sinisterra (86)

Owen Wijndal (85)

Oussama Idrissi (89)

As you can see, our list represents the league and not just the ones flying at the top – like Ajax.

Even if they do have, and will have, high representation in the Team of the Season So Far side this year, our list has other options as well. One of them is Chidera Ejuke, who has been scoring for fun at Heerenveen, as well as Cyriel Dessers for Heracles Almelo.

Whether or not these will be included remains to be seen, as they are very much predictions. Once the team is confirmed, we'll be covering it right away @UltimateTeamUK.