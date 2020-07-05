FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete 88+ Guaranteed SBC

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's Summer Heat promo has already rolled out a ton of new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in-game, and the latest – an 88+ Guaranteed SBC – is now live.

The in-game Summer Heat event has been a source of great excitement for the community, possibly to many people's surprise given how late in the life cycle we now are for FIFA 20.

Many great cards have already been rolled out for individual SBCs, and now we have a chance to unlock at least five 88+ rated overall players. This is a great chance to pick up a lot of quality cards for a bargain, so let’s take a look at the requirements, cost, deadline, and solutions to take advantage of it while it’s still around.

How to complete the FIFA 20 88+ SBC

Deadline and Requirements

Unlike other challenges that just stick around for a day or two, this non-repeatable one expires a little later than usual on July 11, and with three SBCs to complete, the extra time is appreciated – even if they are fairly simple to get done.

The full list of requirements for all three Squad Building Challenges are listed below:

82-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Mixed Squad

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost and Solution

Based on data from FUTBIN we've compiled the cheapest solutions for each SBC and the solutions for each as well. Overall it will run you around 191,000 on Xbox, 200,000 on Origin PC, and 213,000 on PlayStation.

82-Rated Squad

Cost: 23,000 to 29,000.

Solution:

86-Rated Squad

Cost: 169,000 to 192,000

Solution:

Mixed Squad

Cost: 3,000 to 4,500

Solution:

There you have it – three fairly simple and cheap challenges that will net you at least five 88+ rated overall players to beef up your squad with.

If you're not interested in the rewards at all, this SBC could still be a great opportunity to clean house of all those silver and Bronze cards that are sitting around collecting dust and grab a few extra coins while you're at it.

