FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete 88+ Guaranteed SBC

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's Summer Heat promo has already rolled out a ton of new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in-game, and the latest – an 88+ Guaranteed SBC – is now live.
The in-game Summer Heat event has been a source of great excitement for the community, possibly to many people's surprise given how late in the life cycle we now are for FIFA 20.
Many great cards have already been rolled out for individual SBCs, and now we have a chance to unlock at least five 88+ rated overall players. This is a great chance to pick up a lot of quality cards for a bargain, so let’s take a look at the requirements, cost, deadline, and solutions to take advantage of it while it’s still around.
How to complete the FIFA 20 88+ SBC
Deadline and Requirements
Unlike other challenges that just stick around for a day or two, this non-repeatable one expires a little later than usual on July 11, and with three SBCs to complete, the extra time is appreciated – even if they are fairly simple to get done.
The full list of requirements for all three Squad Building Challenges are listed below:
82-Rated Squad
-
Squad Rating: Min 82
-
Team Chemistry: Min 40
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
-
Squad Rating: Min 86
-
Team Chemistry: Min 60
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Mixed Squad
-
Team Chemistry: Min 5
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Cost and Solution
Based on data from FUTBIN we've compiled the cheapest solutions for each SBC and the solutions for each as well. Overall it will run you around 191,000 on Xbox, 200,000 on Origin PC, and 213,000 on PlayStation.
82-Rated Squad
Cost: 23,000 to 29,000.
Solution:
86-Rated Squad
Cost: 169,000 to 192,000
Solution:
Mixed Squad
Cost: 3,000 to 4,500
Solution:
There you have it – three fairly simple and cheap challenges that will net you at least five 88+ rated overall players to beef up your squad with.
If you're not interested in the rewards at all, this SBC could still be a great opportunity to clean house of all those silver and Bronze cards that are sitting around collecting dust and grab a few extra coins while you're at it.
For more FUT 20 guides, tips, and FIFA 20 breaking news follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.