FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Ousmane Dembele SBC

EA's latest Summer Heat squad building challenge has gone live in FIFA 20, this time focusing on Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembele and a position change from RW to CAM.

The Summer Heat promo is well underway in FIFA 20, with some seriously impressive cards being thrown into the mix. We've already seen French legend Franck Ribery represented with a massive boost, and the latest SBC provides a position change to current French star Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele Summer Heat Stats

The first thing players will notice with this card is that it's no longer an RW card, and has morphed into a CAM. The stats back this change up, with 91 passing and 98 dribbling. Pair this with 99 pace and 92 shooting, and this is one of the scariest attacking cards in LaLiga Santander.

A full breakdown of Dembele's stats, including 5* weak foot and 5* skill moves, is available below:

Ousmane Dembele Summer Heat Cost & Solutions

Unfortunately, the squads required to unlock Dembele are pretty tough, and there's a whopping five to complete. The total cost of this SBC is about 990,000 to 1,010,000 coins, making it the most expensive Summer Heat SBC yet.

The first squad players need to complete is a Barcelona squad, which needs to have one player from Barcelona, a minimum OVR of 84, and minimum chemistry of 75. This squad will set you back between 85,000 and 87,000 coins, depending on your platform.

Below, thanks to FUTBIN, is one of the cheapest options that does not require loyalty.

The second squad players need to complete is a French squad, which needs to have one player from France, a minimum OVR of 85, and minimum chemistry of 70. This squad will set you back between 132,000 and 135,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The third squad players need to complete is a LaLiga squad, which needs to have one player from the LaLiga Santander, a minimum OVR of 86, one TOTSSF or TOTW player and minimum chemistry of 70. This squad will set you back between 180,000 and 185,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The penultimate XI players need to complete is a Top Performer outfit, which needs to have a minimum OVR of 88, one TOTSSF or TOTW player and minimum chemistry of 55. This squad will set you back between 290,000 and 330,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The fifth and final squad players need to complete is another 88-rated outfit, which needs to have a minimum OVR of 88 and minimum chemistry of 55. This squad will also set you back between 290,000 and 330,000 coins, depending on your platform.

That rounds up all the squads you need to complete to unlock Summer Heat Ousmane Dembele! So, the only real question left is it worth it? Like the Franck Ribery one, we're not convinced. If you've got 1 million coins and need a new CAM, then have at it.

However, options like TOTSSF Nabil Fekir and FUT Birthday Eden Hazard are significantly cheaper (around 450,000 coins) and have similar stats, if not better. We'd recommend going for one of those (or both), instead.