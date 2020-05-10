FIFA 20 MLS TOTS Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

FIFA 20’s Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo is in full swing with a handful of teams being released. With the MLS squad yet to release, here are our predictions for the players who could represent the North American league.

While many of the Team of the Season So Far squads have been based on league campaigns that have been suspended, the Major League Soccer lineup is going to be quite different. See, the MLS’ schedule means that the 2020 season isn’t the one that EA is using to hand out Team of the Season cards.

Instead, they go back to the 2019 season that wrapped up in November with the Seattle Sounders bagging their second MLS title. That, thankfully, makes the prediction waters a little easier to navigate – especially as they hand out a boatload of individual awards.

MLS TOTS So Far predictions

As mentioned, the Seattle Sounders rounded out the season as champions, claiming their second-ever MLS title by defeating LAFC in the playoff finals. Both teams, as you’d expect, get plenty of shine in our predictions.

Yet, there are plenty of spots for others. Take former Aston Villa player Carles Gil for example. He single-handily lifted the New England Revolution to a playoff berth with 10 goals and 14 assists, so he makes it in. As does former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

GK - Vito Mannone - Minnesota United - 87

GK - Brad Guzan - Atlanta United - 86

CB - Ike Opara - Minnesota United - 91

CB - Walker Zimmerman - LAFC - 89

CB - Miles Robinson - Atlanta United - 87

CB - Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls - 84

LB - Ali Adnan - Vancouver Whitecaps - 85

RB - Kelvin Leerdam - Seattle Sounders - 86

CDM - Eduard Atuesta - LAFC - 86

CM - Jan Gregus - Minnesota United - 85

CAM - Carles Gil - New England Revolution - 86

CAM - Alejandro Pozuelo - Toronto FC - 89

CAM - Diego Valeri - Portland Timbers - 87

CAM - Nicolas Lodeiro - Seattle Sounders - 90

CAM - Maximiliano Moralez - New York City FC - 87

RM - Michael Barrios - FC Dallas - 88

LM - Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders - 87

LW - Diego Rossi - LAFC - 91

LW - Nani - Orlando City - 89

ST - Carlos Vela - LAFC - 92

ST - Josef Martinez - Atlanta United - 91

ST - Andre Shinyashiki - Colorado Rapids - 84

ST - Heber - New York City FC - 85

Like the Premier League, La Liga, EFL, and other squads, the MLS would also get an SBC player or two that you’d be able to work towards. Those are usually players who just fall outside recognition for the actual squad.

When the MLS team will be released, however, remains to be seen – though it is traditionally a late arrival in the promo so we should see it before long.