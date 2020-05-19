FIFA 20 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC: Requirements, solution, cost

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team players are being given a special opportunity to earn a Bundesliga Upgrade thanks to a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that has gone live in the game.

With the Team of the Season So Far promo still ongoing, club owners are looking in packs to get some of the greatest players the game will have this year, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk and Robert Lewandowski earning 99-rated cards thanks to their performances throughout the year.

That said, not everybody’s been lucky enough to pick themselves up a TOTSSF card, and they’re not exactly cheap on the market, so EA SPORTS have given players options through Upgrade SBCs.

Each major league appears to be getting their own Upgrade SBC, including the popular Premier League one earlier in May. Now, it’s the German league’s time to shine, offering players a guaranteed Bundesliga player rated 80 overall or higher.

With a lot of players already reporting huge hauls from their Bundesliga upgrades, we take a look at the requirements, potential solutions and overall cost of completing the SBC.

How to complete Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 20

Deadline and Requirements

If you’re looking to complete the Bundesliga Upgrade SBC more than once, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got your coins in order, as it runs out on Friday, May 22.

That said, it’s not a particularly difficult challenge to complete, so it shouldn’t take you too long to get what you need to complete it at least once. Here’s what you’ll need to complete this SBC:

Number of players from Bundesliga: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Rare: Exactly 11

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

On completion, you’ll get to pick one of three players, and they could literally be any 80+ rated Bundesliga player – including special cards such as TOTS So Far.

Cost and solution

According to FUTBIN, which always offers a reliable source of information on any Ultimate Team updates, new players and more, this SBC isn’t going to put FIFA players out too much.

Although the market is constantly changing, especially when new SBCs come out, it looks like this one is going to cost you around 22,000 coins on PlayStation, or 26,000 on both Xbox and PC.

Below is our recommended team to complete it, but consider making some alterations if you think you can get it done cheaper.

The SBC shouldn't cost you any more than 26,000, but can be as low as 22k or under! The SBC shouldn't cost you any more than 26,000, but can be as low as 22k or under!

At the current price, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to grind out some wins and earn enough coins to do the Bundesliga Upgrade SBC multiple times and heighten your chance at earning a coveted TOTSSF card and, with any luck, you might even pull that elusive 99-rated Lewandowski.

Let us know what you get from your Bundesliga Upgrade SBC by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK, and may the pack luck be in your favor!